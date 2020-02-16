John S. Olsson is the 2020 winner of ACEC Nebraska’s Charles Durham Achievement Award.
The honoree is executive vice president of consulting services for Olsson. In his role, he works with teams throughout the firm to identify and prioritize large public sector clients and projects. Olsson also works with the firm’s practice leaders to enhance the firm’s standing at the municipal and state levels.
Olsson has served in several leadership roles since joining the firm in 1989. He was named leader of the civil municipal team in 2001, became the firm’s Lincoln office leader in 2007 and two years later was selected to serve on the first firmwide operations team.
Olsson exemplifies the firm’s community-focused values through his involvement in various nonprofit and civic organizations. He served as president for the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers and is a past director for ACEC Nebraska.
In 2015, Olsson helped establish the Olsson Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private foundation that supports education, communities and the environment.
ACEC’s honoree graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and earned a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is the son of the firm’s founder, John E. Olsson.
About the Award
The Charles Durham Achievement Award was created to honor Charles Durham’s leadership in the engineering profession and his community stewardship through civic involvement. Durham served as chairman and CEO of Henningson, Durham and Richardson (HDR), the international engineering and architectural firm headquartered in Omaha. Over the years, he and his wife, Marge, served in leadership roles with many community organizations and donated millions of dollars to worthy causes.
