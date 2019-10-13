IMG_2021

Matt Davis wants a hands-on job, not one where he has to sit at a desk all day.

 DEREK RAYMENT/METRO COMMUNTY COLLEGE

Matt Davis, a first-year student at Metropolitan Community College, is studying electrical technology after receiving an Aksarben Career Promise Scholarship.

“I just wanted to do something hands-on,” the Bellevue East graduate said. “I don’t want to be that person that sits at a desk all day.”

Davis had already started taking Metro classes while at Bellevue East. He’s grateful to the Aksarben Foundation for giving him the resources to continue. He’ll receive $2,000 a year for two years as he receives his electrical building technician associate degree.

“It means a lot. It helps me with my goals,” he said. “If didn’t get the scholarship, I probably would not be able to get my associate degree.”

