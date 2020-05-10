This year’s World-Herald All State Academic Team’s achievements are more than just impressive test scores and high class ranks.
Their passion for learning is matched by their involvement in a variety of activities, including music, sports, theater, speech and debate.
Through these activities, the students gained confidence, developed friendships and had fun. All of this will be part of their cherished memories of high school.
Another memory the honorees will share is the unexpected turn senior year took when schools closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The switch to learning from home required some adjustments but also provided new perspectives.
Learn more about these students, their unusual end to high school and what their futures have in store.
Hailey Bixler
Neligh-Oakdale: 1st out of 21; 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Lia and Craig Heckert, Randy and Lorena Bixler
College: UNO; computer science
Scholarships: UNO Scott Scholars; George Fox University William Penn honors program; Creighton Magis, University of Washington university
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
Playing percussion band has always been an important part of my life, and it is the backbone of some of my best memories.
Favorite form of social media:
I use Instagram the most.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
My former band teacher (Nate Metschke) could make every student feel like his favorite. He inspired his students and cared about them in and out of the band room.
Something surprising about you:
I’m ambidextrous.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
Opportunities don’t just come to you. You have to seek them out.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I hope to be well established in a career that uses artificial intelligence to better the world around me.
Factors in choosing your college:
Money was a big priority for me, but I also considered location, size, academics and available internships.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I miss getting those big senior moments with my friends, from prom and graduation to painting a ceiling tile for my band room and having an official “last day.”
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
At school, I always left my phone at home to avoid distractions. Now, I have to learn to focus and not get sidetracked.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
I have treasured being able to spend extra time with my family before leaving for college.
James Chapman
Omaha Creighton Prep: 1st out of 271, 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Tom and Cheryl Chapman
College: Emory; economics or history
Scholarships: UNL regents; Creighton Magis, Jesuit High School, Roman J. Shaffel S.J., Creighton University Award; Saint Louis University vice president, Jesuit High School Award, Presidential Scholarship Finalist; Emory University Robert W. Woodruff; Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation Senator; Democrats for Life of America essay contest; Jesuit Refugee Services “Lessons from Anne” Essay Contest; Runza Student of the Week
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
Some of the best memories of my life are caked into the dusty patina of my cross country spikes.
Favorite form of social media:
Strava. It’s a running thing.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
Mr. Mark Haynes, my longtime Latin teacher, for inculcating in me an appreciation for the nuances of language and the boundless power of gentle patience.
Something surprising about you:
I’m the oldest of six kids.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
How to drive.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
Maybe as a diplomat in a foreign country, representing America abroad.
Factors in choosing your college:
Affordability, primarily, and a welcoming, friendly campus climate.
What you miss most with school being closed:
For the past four years I’ve lived within the warmth of the Prep brotherhood, and so not seeing my buddies every day is like walking around with a stake in my foot.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
It’s much harder to stay focused in the current at-home environment, especially because the very thing I have to stay focused on — an iPad — also happens to be an incessant source of distraction.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
I’ve always been thrifty, but I’ve only recently come to appreciate how my thriftiness — my going without — allows others to go with and to meet their own needs.
Victoria Fleming
Omaha Duchesne: no rank out of 85, 1600 SAT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Lynn and Ed Fleming
College: Yale; biomedical engineering
Scholarships: University of Rochester Wilder Leadership; National Merit finalist
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
I’ve been playing the flute since fifth grade. I love being able to express myself through music, and I’ve had fun being a part of Duchesne’s instrumental ensemble.
Favorite form of social media:
Instagram’s my favorite, but I don’t use much social media.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
Heidi Meyer, my chemistry teacher, has had a big impact on me. I love how devoted she is to making sure each student succeeds, and her dedication and enthusiasm helped to spark my passion for chemistry.
Something surprising about you:
My family’s hosted six exchange students, from France, China, Australia, Thailand and Taiwan.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
I wish I’d known to ask my teachers more questions, or just to go in and talk casually with them, especially at the beginning of freshman year.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I see myself working in the field of biomedical engineering, possibly doing research in a lab. And I’d like to be married with children — and a basset hound!
Factors in choosing your college:
Size and sense of community were important to me. I loved the smaller community I found at Duchesne. I’m planning to study engineering, but I wanted a college where I could also have a liberal arts education.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I miss seeing my friends and teachers in person and being able to talk with them throughout the day.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
Not getting to work together with my friends and talk through the material with them as we normally would in class.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
I’ve seen or heard many stories about people helping their communities. It makes me happy to see people supporting others.
Tatum Johnson
Lincoln Southwest: 34th out of 484, 35 ACT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Tausha and Brent Johnson
College: University of Iowa; biomedical engineering
Scholarships: UNL regents; Iowa National Scholars, honors program, National Merit finalist/provost; Iowa State Adventure, engineering merit; Kansas State Sunflower State, Midwest Student Exchange Program, Carl R. Ice College of Engineering
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
I chose my drums. Through band, I’ve learned confidence and leadership skills, and I’ll always remember the fun and the friendships.
Favorite form of social media:
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
My speech coach Matt Heimes, for supporting me throughout my speech career and always encouraging me to succeed.
Something surprising about you:
I have a four-leaf clover collection!
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
That trying something new doesn’t have to be scary, it’s an opportunity for growth.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I hope I can help others through biomedical research.
Factors in choosing your college:
I’m interested in creative writing and engineering, so I wanted to choose a college where I could explore all my interests.
What you miss most with school being closed:
Seeing my friends. I also miss the french fries.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
I learn best when I’m able to bounce ideas off of other people, so I’m sad that we don’t get to have in-person study groups anymore.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
I see people coming together and taking care of one another. The outpouring of compassion in the face of difficulty is admirable.
Raleigh Kreis
Omaha Duchesne: no rank out of 85, 36 ACT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Kimberly and Andrew Kreis
College: Tulane; political economy, legal studies in business
Scholarships: UNL regents; UNO regents; Metro Community College for mock trial champions; University of Texas-Dallas academic excellence
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
I chose one of my writing notebooks since I have done playwriting and slam poetry during high school. I’ve also included the play I wrote this year and my copy of Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” which I performed in junior year.
Favorite form of social media:
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
Mrs. Christine Daniels was my math teacher at Logan Fontenelle Middle School in Bellevue. Because of Mrs. Daniels, I know the pleasure of investing hard work and dedication into a pursuit and seeing it pay off.
Something surprising about you:
I was born in the Netherlands because my father, an Air Force officer, was stationed in Germany.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
Don’t expect to be able to do everything at once. But in the end you’ll love everything that you do.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
Catch me on the presidential campaign trail; Kreis for President 2040!
Factors in choosing your college:
I was looking for a school where I could study what I want and make academic achievements without sacrificing the opportunity to have fun in college.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I miss walking through the hallways and seeing a sea of Fairmont plaid skirts, hearing the voices of my classmates as they laugh, and witnessing so many acts of sisterly love.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
I have had to learn to organize my own schedule and take advantage of the times where no one expects me to be at a certain place at a certain time.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
My individual accomplishments and pursuits mean nothing if the society at large and its most vulnerable members are not secure.
Shruthi Kumar
Omaha Marian: 1st out of 166, 35 ACT
Parents: Ramya and Saravana Kumar
College: Harvard; psychology/public policy
Scholarships: Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy T.C. Selman Memorial; Equitable Excellence; Claes Nobel Future Female Leader, Nebraska Jaycees; U.S. JCI Senate Foundation, P.E.O. STAR; Nebraska Elks Association; Travis B. Lewis; UNL regents; UC Berkeley Generation Change; Rockhurst Breen; Creighton University Award.
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
The microphone is a symbol of my involvement in speech and debate and my love for public speaking and advocacy.
Favorite form of social media:
Instagram and Snapchat are my favorite social media apps.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
In AP Government, Mrs. Jillian Roger had a tremendous impact because I realized how passionate she was about government and politics. She guided me to get involved in my community, which led me to fall in love with public policy.
Something surprising about you:
I can say the ABCs backward.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
I wish I would’ve realized how fast high school would go by.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I see myself continuing to advocate for underrepresented communities and creating change through policy. I also see myself working to improve mental health education worldwide.
Factors in choosing your college:
The people I would be meeting at the college and the resources that would be available to me. And, of course, the location.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I really miss seeing my friends and laughing together every day. I especially miss being together for our senior traditions and celebrations!
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
It has been hard to sit and stare at a screen the majority of my day. I miss the physical aspect of learning I used to have with my classmates and teachers.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
How little control over my life I actually have, and how a virus can change the course of our entire lifestyles. I realize the importance of in-person relationships and friendships a lot more now that I can’t have it.
Lauren Ostdiek
Columbus Scotus: 1st out of 44, 35 ACT
Parents: Duane and Kimberly Ostdiek
College: Notre Dame; global affairs and Spanish
Scholarships: Notre Dame Glynn Family Honors, Provost’s; UNL regents; Optimist
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
I chose a speech binder used for oral interpretation of drama (OID) because speech was a huge part of my life in high school. Speech shaped me, bringing new friends and life lessons.
Favorite form of social media:
Twitter — efficient and entertaining.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
I am grateful for each teacher who took the extra time to answer a question, offer advice and help me succeed.
Something surprising about you:
I don’t have my ears pierced.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
To quote Hannah Montana, “Everybody makes mistakes,” and “Nobody’s perfect.” Essentially, growth matters more than perfection.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I want to be working to reduce inequality in our country. I hope to be impacting change, utilizing my skills, and ultimately, happy.
Factors in choosing your college:
I value a rich academic experience and want to learn alongside — and from — classmates who will push me to think in new ways.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I miss the little moments I shared with my friends, teammates, and teachers each day — brainstorming with the newspaper staff, sharing a joke with my team after practice, and studying in the band hallway before school.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
Online learning is a little lonely. I’ve realized just how much I value being surrounded by classmates and learning from their comments and questions.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
The pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of living in the present and not overlooking the routine, everyday moments because nothing is guaranteed. It has also shaped my perspective on being a global citizen.
Pranav Rajan
Lincoln East: 7th out of 567, 34 ACT, 1400 SAT
Parents: Punitha Rajan and Rajan Srinivasan
College: Undecided; computer science, finance
Scholarships: UNL regents, Raikes; Coca-Cola regional finalist; Elk Scholars semifinalist; Nebraska’s Top High School Volunteer — Prudential Spirit of the Community
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
Playing football as a varsity slot receiver and defensive back was an honor and an experience that gave me brand new perspectives on my life. As a tennis player for three years, my goal was to redefine the stereotypes of weakness of my fellow tennis players.
Favorite form of social media:
LinkedIn. It allows me to connect with individuals/companies capable of helping me achieve my goals and ensures my “social-media time” is spent productively. Also, the platform lacks drama.
Teacher with the biggest impact on you:
John Emerson spends much of his time doing meaningful God’s work in the special needs wing from 2nd to 6th period. He has served as my biggest life-mentor as well as a sponsor to the Value Investing Club. John Emerson has a knack for intertwining life lessons with investing lessons.
Something surprising about you:
I was vegetarian for 17 years.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
Pursue the extracurriculars where your passion lies. If your passion doesn’t correlate with any existing extracurriculars, no one can stop you from having your own path.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I would like to apply my skills to develop a novel idea, start my own company, and become a pioneer in an upcoming industry.
Factors in choosing your college:
The ability to innovate ideas alongside students that share a similar mindset. Financial aid was also important as I would like to pursue graduate-level education.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I honestly just miss class. Simply having the opportunity to learn with my friends and spend time with them.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
Self-motivation has become greatly significant in my life, whether it be academic learning or daily workouts. Without teachers and daily homework assignments, I have been taking advantage of online websites to build foundational skills that will make me marketable as an employee in the future.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
Take advantage of the positives in every situation.
Katherine Reisig
Scottsbluff: 4th out of 201, 36 ACT, 1540 SAT, National Merit finalist
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Reisig
College: MIT; computer science, musical composition
Scholarships: NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing (Nebraska and Southwest Iowa Affiliate); Daughters of the American Revolution (First in Katahdin Chapter and in the state of Nebraska); At-Large Most Valuable Student (Nebraska State Elks Association); Most Valuable Student (Scottsbluff Elks Lodge Scholarship); P.E.O. STAR
Significance of the item you chose for your portrait:
I chose my chevron varsity letter because I wanted an item that represented many of the activities I have participated in. I’ve loved being able to serve as captain of the track team, president of Math Club and be a lead in the musical.
Favorite form of social media:
The only social media I have is Facebook. I believe social media can play an important role in connecting with other students and people, but I also think we can get too wrapped up in likes and streaks. Social media is a tool; its worth is in how we use it.
Teacher with biggest impact on you:
My third grade teacher (Lynne Johns-Kanno), my sixth grade science teacher (Dave Griess) and my high school math club coach (Shelby Aaberg) all have had a significant impact on me. They all had a true passion for teaching and education.
Something surprising about you:
I procrastinate way too much.
What you wish you’d known as a freshman:
God is more important than anyone else, and He truly wants what is best for us.
Where you see yourself in 20 years:
I hope to be married and raising a family. In addition, I’d like to be in a career where I love going to work every day and see it as a privilege, rather than an obligation.
Factors in choosing your college:
I wanted a place where I felt at home. One very important aspect was having opportunities in both music and STEM.
What you miss most with school being closed:
I miss my friends and my teachers, as well as the events that should be happening now. The biggest disappointment for me will be if there is no way to have a live graduation. I was really looking forward to celebrating with my classmates and teachers.
Biggest adjustment to learning at home:
I haven’t minded the shift very much. The hardest thing has been needing to self-regulate the time I go to sleep and wake up.
New perspective the pandemic has given you:
COVID-19 has definitely showed me the importance of savoring every moment with people and never taking a handshake, a full classroom, or time spent with friends for granted.
