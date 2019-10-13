Standard bearers, like all Aksarben Court members, are selected based on their parents’ volunteer commitment to the community.

 The court focuses on families in the metro area who have not previously been honored by Aksarben.

Standard bearers are assigned to assist the pages during the ball. They are typically of middle school or high school age.

20191013_ak_standardbearer(2)

Addison Ann Burroughs

Parents: Karissa and Justin Burroughs
20191013_ak_standardbearer

Carly Bea Brown

Parents: Amy and Kris Brown
20191013_ak_standardbearer(3)

Samuel Isaac Kleinschmit

Parents: Lori and Ty Kleinschmit
20191013_ak_standardbearer(4)

Ellis Christopher Rodgers

Parents: Sharlon and Chris Rodgers

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription