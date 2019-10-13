Standard bearers, like all Aksarben Court members, are selected based on their parents’ volunteer commitment to the community.
The court focuses on families in the metro area who have not previously been honored by Aksarben.
Standard bearers are assigned to assist the pages during the ball. They are typically of middle school or high school age.
