Here's a look at 14 engineering feats earning 2020 Merit Awards from ACEC Nebraska.
COLUMBUS 3RD AND 18TH AVENUES VIADUCTS PROJECT: GRADE SEPARATION OF RAILROAD CORRIDOR
HDR for the City of Columbus
Category: Transportation
Columbus was founded in 1856 and grew because of the transcontinental railroad. As Columbus expanded, the city developed north and south of the railroad and conflicts and delays associated with at-grade crossings multiplied. The Columbus Viaducts Project culminates many years of discussion on ways to improve safety, reduce delays and improve access. Six at-grade crossings qualified for grade separation. The recently completed 3rd and 18th Avenue viaducts allow Columbus and the railroad to maintain their mutually beneficial relationship.
LOWER PLATTE RIVER DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN
HDR for Lower Platte River Consortium, which consists of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (NRD), Papio-Missouri River NRD, Lower Platte North NRD, Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD), Lincoln Water System (LWS) and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR).
Category: Studies/Research/Consulting
The Lower Platte River is a key water supply for more than 80% of Nebraska’s population, thousands of businesses and industries, and more than 2 million irrigated acres and support habitat for threatened and endangered species. Water supplies of the Lower Platte River can be highly variable and, according to studies, could even become more pronounced. The water utilities for Omaha and Lincoln, as well as numerous smaller communities, rely heavily upon flows to meet municipal and industrial demands, with minimum flows essential for maintaining flow-dependent well fields. Other impacted sectors include irrigated agriculture, recreation, and threatened and endangered species. The consortium was able to enhance water supply reliability, leverage existing infrastructure investments, facilitate water transfers during critical shortages, and improve the area’s overall resiliency to droughts.
Metro Area Travel Improvement Study
HDR for Metropolitan Area Planning Agency/Nebraska Department of Transportation
Category: Studies/Research/Consulting Engineering Services
Growth in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area has resulted in 31% more traffic delays over the last decade. In developing the first system-wide master plan in nearly 35 years, the MTIS team evaluated a dozen transportation strategies that do not currently exist in the metro area. A $7.4 billion investment over the next 20 years will decrease total vehicle hours 5%, decrease delays 39%, increase transit ridership 121% and increase jobs within a 15-minute transportation trip by 19%. The team also evaluated innovative funding approaches to handle revenue shortfalls of implementation.
Nebraska DOT Statewide Truck Model
HDR for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Category: Studies/Research/Consulting Engineering Services
An HDR-led team upgraded the data-driven Nebraska Statewide Truck Model to estimate current truck volumes in parts of the state where truck count data is not available and plan for trucks on the state highway system. This data-driven approach uses anonymized GPS trip traces from thousands of trucks a day as they travel across the state. This critical model can fill data gaps in a credible and cost-effective way. The truck model has already been used to assist the department on several projects and will continue to help NDOT plan for growth and state highway system changes.
1201 Cass Commercial Office Acoustics
IP Design Group (a division of Alvine Engineering) for Alvine and Associates
Category: Building/Technology Systems
In this project, innovation is at the center of an acoustical design to manage sound without taking away from the aesthetics of a space. Designing the acoustics to the strict WELL Building Standard posed a variety of challenges. One of the most difficult was an acoustically comfortable lobby with a view into the mechanical room. The result is a cost-effective custom installation in which both the background noise and reverberation times perform better than originally modeled. The true measure has been the general morale and productivity in the new office space, as well as the feedback from employees and guests alike, who say that the audio quality in the space is exceptional.
Live NoDo Technology Integration
IP Design Group (a division of Alvine Engineering) for Alvine and Associates
Category: Building/Technology Systems
Seamless integration was the theme for the technology design of the mixed-use Live NoDo project. The audiovisual systems, on full display in the office conference rooms, allow users to share information wirelessly across screens and videoconference platforms worldwide. Managed through a touch panel, the room caters to every skill level and is fully integrated with the lighting system. The security system is likewise integrated into the electronic access control system that serves both the office and residential areas. The commercial office space recently became the first Wired Certified Platinum property in Nebraska, and one of only a handful of Wired Certified properties in the region,.
LES Operations Center Thermal Energy Plant
Olsson for District Energy Corporation
Category: Building/Technology Systems
This new geothermal-based energy production plant was built for Lincoln Electric System’s Lincoln Operations Center campus plus future adjacent customers. The project includes a thermal energy facility, geothermal well field, heating and cooling systems, underground utilities and prime power generation with associated underground fuel oil tanks. Using the latest technology, the project was completed on time and $1.8 million under budget.
Schramm Education Center
HDR for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Category: Building/Technology Systems
The $7 million Schramm Education Center completes the first stage of the State of Nebraska’s Venture Parks concept, a public-private partnership designed to attract new state park visitors. The state-of-the-art education center showcases eastern Nebraska’s habitat through interactive displays and a classroom with a glass garage door that spills learning into the outdoors. The existing nature center and aquarium space includes six different exhibits on Nebraska’s aquatic ecosystems, and a fully automated water recirculation system improves the health of the aquatic life on display. The existing 200-seat auditorium/theater was renovated into a vibrant, interactive visitor space with multiple A/V attractions, fact-finding challenge stations, learning spaces and areas for group involvement. The new exhibits are 80% changeable and 20% permanent.
City of York Water Reclamation Facility
HDR for the City of York
Category: Water/Wastewater
Based on numerous criteria, including overall life-cycle costs, the City of York decided to abandon its aging wastewater facilities for a new biological nutrient removal water reclamation facility several miles from the city. In 2011, the city began working collaboratively with HDR to evaluate options for expanded treatment for more restrictive, future permitted discharge limits. Although the stricter nutrient discharge limits are not expected to be regulated for at least another 10 years, the city chose to prepare for an advanced level of treatment. Not only are the technologies noteworthy, but their applications are exceptional. Biological nutrient removal will be required in the future and this facility serves as a model for other Nebraska communities.
Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility Improvements Project
Jacobs for the City of Omaha
Category: Water/Wastewater
The Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility and Combined Sewer Overflow Improvements Project was identified in a Combined Sewer Overflow Long-Term Control Plan for the City of Omaha. The city plan included improvements to allow for treatment of a higher flow rate of combined sewage during wet-weather events and separate treatment of high-strength industrial wastewater. The separate treatment of high-strength industrial wastewater from the South Omaha Industrial Area resulted in a significant reduction (about 26%) in E. coli loading discharged to the Missouri River by CSOs and the plant. The ability of the MRWRRF to accept, treat and disinfect higher flowrates during wet weather is expected to further reduce E. coli loading to the river by about 52%.
Dakota City Wastewater Treatment Facility
JEO Consulting Group for City of Dakota City
Category: Water/Wastewater
The most impactful engineering projects use proven solutions to benefit entire communities. Dakota City, Nebraska, hired JEO Consulting Group in 2016 to study its wastewater treatment facility. It was facing continuous operational and maintenance issues, reaching the end of its useful life after nearly 40 years. Additionally, it sat next to a residential area. JEO identified a site south of town for a new wastewater treatment facility. The design makes operations and maintenance more efficient and safer and sets up the community for more 40 years of growth and improved quality of life. The old site now serves as a green space for the community.
Keep Omaha Moving: 168th Street–West Dodge Road to West Maple Road
HDR for City of Omaha
Category: Transportation
Northwest Omaha is rapidly growing, adding high demand to major roadways like 168th Street, specifically between West Dodge and West Maple Roads. This area carried daily traffic beyond what’s typical of a three-lane roadway and experienced peak-hour congestion at the Blondo intersection, as well as difficulties for vehicles turning on and off 168th. The development and opening of Flanagan Lake near 168th and Fort Streets added to the need to increase capacity and improve safety. In 2016, plans to transform this section into a four-lane divided roadway began, widening the road and accommodating turn lanes to relieve congestion. The initial design was intended to be completed over three construction seasons, with limited access through the section. The City and HDR determined a nine-month full closure would be the most efficient, safe and cost-effective route — decreasing the timeline from three construction seasons to one. HDR created Keep Omaha Moving — a strategic plan to communicate road closures and construction updates, as well as create an open dialogue between community members and the City. This effort is now used for all roadway communications, with regular updates readily available on KeepOmahaMoving.com.
150th and West Dodge Interchange
HGM Associates for Lamp Rynearson, Noddle Companies, Nebraska Department of Transportation, City of Omaha
Category: Transportation
The sale of the Boys Town Farm and DeMarco properties in west-central Omaha have created one of the largest infill development opportunities Nebraska has ever seen. The West Dodge-150th Street interchange is situated at the north gateway to the new development and would become the grand entrance from West Dodge, one of the most highly traveled corridors in the state. The existing interchange did not allow entrance and exiting for all traveling directions, so adding a westbound exit ramp was vital to the success of the development and required the same accelerated schedule as the rest of the project. Due to a combination of early coordination with reviewing agencies and contractors, and project input from agency staff members early and often, the project was completed within the defined schedule.
U.S. Highway 30, Schuyler to Rogers, Nebraska
Schemmer Associates for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Category: Transportation
Schemmer was retained to provide preliminary design for the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 30 to DR-2 expressway standards. The project runs from .25 mile east of County Road 13 in Colfax County to .25 mile east of County Road 19 in Dodge County. The total length is about 6 miles. The new roadway includes two through lanes in each direction with 12-foot driving lanes, 10-foot outside shoulders, 5-foot inside shoulders and a 40-foot depressed median. The alignment parallels existing U.S. 30 on the north side for four miles, then shifts north around Rogers to minimize impacts to the town. The alignment ties back in with U.S. 30 east of Rogers.
