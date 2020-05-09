The 110 Western Iowa high school seniors listed were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition.
The criteria for nomination will help you understand what makes these students so special. Nominees had to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in their senior class, or they had to have scores of at least 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT college entrance exams.
Ar-We-Va: Dalton Ehlers, Benjamin Irlbeck
Atlantic: Evan Brummer
Bedford: Cooper Dagan Nally
Boyer Valley: Austin Grant, Marie Hanigan, Kelsey Tremel
CAM: Emily Lee
Carroll: Nicholas Haberl, Joseph James McCartan, Lauren Snyder
Carroll-Kuemper: Evan Brincks, Tre Knobbe, Kamryn Schreck
Clarinda: Dara Brandt, Bradlie Wilmes
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln: Jake Braddy, Jared Kaufman, Mia Kawamitsu, Taylor Wilson
Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Gavin Johnson, Katherine D. Kavars, Adam Mortensen, Bryan Pope, Isabella Diane Smith, Cael Woltmann
Council Bluffs St. Albert: Abby Barnes, Ryan Genereux
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson: Desrei Laurene Arbolente, Bryan Renteria-Hernandez
Creston: Mackenzie Jane Bodell, Spencer Lane, Eli Loudon
Denison: Joshua Ahrenholtz, Sahira Vergara
East Mills: Michaela Evans, Emma Seipold
East Sac County: Sidney Ringgenberg
Exira-EHK: Ellie Schultes, Kamryn Waymire
Fremont-Mills: Lillian Mahaney, Caylen Mayer, Nick Miramontes
Glenwood: Delaney McMullen, Samantha Parr
Griswold: Kamryn Howell, Breydon Major
Harlan: Danielle Arkfeld, Lucy Marie Borkowski, Anna Nelson
IKM-Manning: Will Steven Jorgensen, Sara Thomssen
Lawton-Bronson: Bailey McKenna, Haylie Newman
Logan-Magnolia: Violet Lapke, Reanna Rife
Missouri Valley: Emma Anunson
Montezuma: Madelyn McKeag, Carissa VanZee
Mount Ayr: Kaley Adams, Dalton Elwood, Jaycee Knight
Nodaway Valley: Paisley Kintigh, Reagan Weinheimer
OA-BCIG: Corin E. Bower, Josie Wulf
Orient-Macksburg: Kaela Eslinger
Red Oak: Libby Mensen, Sophie Walker
Ridge View: Russell Brummer, Katlyn Wiese
Riverside: Marcos Antunez
Shenandoah: Claire Adkins, Roxy Denton
Sidney: Noah Jorgenson, Olivia Larsen
Sioux City East: Cameron Jensen, Rylei McNaughton, Heather Miller, Alexa Ringling
Sioux City Heelan: Patrick Demers, Jackson Morris, Ji-Yun Park, Zach Uhl, Jaiden Utech
Sioux City North: Carson Bogenreif, Kane Laws, Kobe Laws, Raquel Valladolid
Sioux City West: Jessie Le, Phoebe Schwerin, Annie Tran
South Page: Amorette Mackey, Tanner Peterson
Storm Lake: Jessica Slight, Kaying Vang
Treynor: Cainan Davidson, Derrick Thompson, Clarissa Weitzel
Tri-Center: Amanda Brich, Jonathon Franke
Underwood: Lauren Brown, Zachery Teten
West Harrison: Corben Loomis, Karter Nelson
West Monona: Keith Shull
Westwood: James Mendenhall V
Woodbine: Adam Sherer
Woodbury Central: Caleb Lubbers, Gracia Widman
