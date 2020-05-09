The 110 Western Iowa high school seniors listed were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition.

The criteria for nomination will help you understand what makes these students so special. Nominees had to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in their senior class, or they had to have scores of at least 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT college entrance exams.

Ar-We-Va: Dalton Ehlers, Benjamin Irlbeck

Atlantic: Evan Brummer

Bedford: Cooper Dagan Nally

Boyer Valley: Austin Grant, Marie Hanigan, Kelsey Tremel

CAM: Emily Lee

Carroll: Nicholas Haberl, Joseph James McCartan, Lauren Snyder

Carroll-Kuemper: Evan Brincks, Tre Knobbe, Kamryn Schreck

Clarinda: Dara Brandt, Bradlie Wilmes

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln: Jake Braddy, Jared Kaufman, Mia Kawamitsu, Taylor Wilson

Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Gavin Johnson, Katherine D. Kavars, Adam Mortensen, Bryan Pope, Isabella Diane Smith, Cael Woltmann

Council Bluffs St. Albert: Abby Barnes, Ryan Genereux

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson: Desrei Laurene Arbolente, Bryan Renteria-Hernandez

Creston: Mackenzie Jane Bodell, Spencer Lane, Eli Loudon

Denison: Joshua Ahrenholtz, Sahira Vergara

East Mills: Michaela Evans, Emma Seipold

East Sac County: Sidney Ringgenberg

Exira-EHK: Ellie Schultes, Kamryn Waymire

Fremont-Mills: Lillian Mahaney, Caylen Mayer, Nick Miramontes

Glenwood: Delaney McMullen, Samantha Parr

Griswold: Kamryn Howell, Breydon Major

Harlan: Danielle Arkfeld, Lucy Marie Borkowski, Anna Nelson

IKM-Manning: Will Steven Jorgensen, Sara Thomssen

Lawton-Bronson: Bailey McKenna, Haylie Newman

Logan-Magnolia: Violet Lapke, Reanna Rife

Missouri Valley: Emma Anunson

Montezuma: Madelyn McKeag, Carissa VanZee

Mount Ayr: Kaley Adams, Dalton Elwood, Jaycee Knight

Nodaway Valley: Paisley Kintigh, Reagan Weinheimer

OA-BCIG: Corin E. Bower, Josie Wulf

Orient-Macksburg: Kaela Eslinger

Red Oak: Libby Mensen, Sophie Walker

Ridge View: Russell Brummer, Katlyn Wiese

Riverside: Marcos Antunez

Shenandoah: Claire Adkins, Roxy Denton

Sidney: Noah Jorgenson, Olivia Larsen

Sioux City East: Cameron Jensen, Rylei McNaughton, Heather Miller, Alexa Ringling

Sioux City Heelan: Patrick Demers, Jackson Morris, Ji-Yun Park, Zach Uhl, Jaiden Utech

Sioux City North: Carson Bogenreif, Kane Laws, Kobe Laws, Raquel Valladolid

Sioux City West: Jessie Le, Phoebe Schwerin, Annie Tran

South Page: Amorette Mackey, Tanner Peterson

Storm Lake: Jessica Slight, Kaying Vang

Treynor: Cainan Davidson, Derrick Thompson, Clarissa Weitzel

Tri-Center: Amanda Brich, Jonathon Franke

Underwood: Lauren Brown, Zachery Teten

West Harrison: Corben Loomis, Karter Nelson

West Monona: Keith Shull

Westwood: James Mendenhall V

Woodbine: Adam Sherer

Woodbury Central: Caleb Lubbers, Gracia Widman

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

