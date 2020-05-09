Cade Block
Sioux City Heelan
Parents: Craig Block, Terri Block
Class rank: 8 out of 134
Scores: 34 ACT
College: Iowa; pre-med
Accomplishments: Football captain; letter winner in three sports; invited to Congress of Future Medical Leaders; National Honor Society; junior mentor
Phillip Cooper-Ohm
Council Bluffs Lewis Central
Parents: Brian and Lisa Cooper-Ohm
Class rank: 1 out of 237
Scores: 35 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Iowa; economics
Accomplishments: Student council president; senior class president; mock trial lead attorney and co-coach; tennis; tenor vocal captian of show choir; Victor Borge Legacy Piano Competition winner; Critic’s Choice in radio broadcasting at All-State Large Group Speech
Quintin Greenwell
Sioux City North
Parents: Dan and Gyna Greenwell
Class rank: 20 out of 311
Scores: 34 ACT
College: Oregon; psychology
Accomplishments: Marching band section leader; co-founder of FEED club; named excellent senator in congressional debate at state tournament; emcee for homecoming coronation and powderpuff football tournament
Jordan Grothe
Ridge View
Parents: Chris and Jen Grothe and Mike and Steph Wandrey
Class rank: 1 out of 39
Scores: 35 ACT
College: University of South Dakota; medical biology
Accomplishments: Mock trial team captain, state outstanding attorney and witness; student senate member; National Merit commended; Schaller Popcorn Days princess; National Honor Society
Evan Gutzmer
Missouri Valley
Parents: Jason and Jennifer Gutzmer
Class rank: 2 out of 57
Scores: 33 ACT
College: Northwestern College (Iowa); music education
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; show choir student assistant director; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership council member; Iowa Boys State; mentored freshmen; Business Professionals of America club; musical theater
Derek Hwang
Sioux City North
Parents: Robert Hwang, Catherine Kuo
Class rank: 1 out of 309
Scores: 35 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Harvard; chemistry
Accomplishments: Iowa All-State Orchestra principal cellist three years; co-founder and president of school FEED club; National Honor Society secretary; Food Bank of Siouxland volunteer; second in Music Teachers National Association national competition; World Food Prize Global Youth Institute attendee
Foster Johnson
Sioux City Heelan
Parents: Matthew and Apryl Johnson
Class rank: 1 out of 134
Scores: 34 ACT, 1490 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Vanderbilt; biological sciences and music integrated studies
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; three-time All-State Chorus; Poetry Out Loud state champion and national semifinalist; Quiz Bowl captain; musical theater
Duncan Law
Council Bluffs Lewis Central
Parents: Sandie and Tony Law
Class rank: 12 out of 237
Scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: USC (after semester at John Cabot University in Rome); political science and Spanish minor
Accomplishments: Head technical director for theater; National Honor Society president; Creighton Global Scholars program; mock trial state tournament and all-district attorney honors twice; Critic’s Choice in radio broadcasting at All-State Large Group Speech
Zachary McDaniel
Council Bluffs Lewis Central
Parents: Brian and Jennifer McDaniel
Class rank: 11 out of 237
Scores: 34 ACT
College: Iowa State; meteorology
Accomplishments: SkillsUSA treasurer; SkillsUSA Quiz Bowl state champion; junior varsity soccer captain; bowling Academic All-State; cross country; National Honor Society
Elizabeth Meyer
Sioux City Heelan
Parents: Steve and Dana Meyer
Class rank: 2 out of 134
Scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Wheaton College; biology
Accomplishments: Student body president; Mayors Youth Commission executive council; Spanish club council member; National Honor Society; softball; school student of the year in math and science; co-founded environmental club; Presidential Scholars semifinalist
Jaeda Wilson
Glenwood
Parent: Jamie Brown
Class rank: 1 out of 152
Scores: 35 ACT, 1480 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: UC Berkeley; political science
Accomplishments: Class president; band/color guard section leader; track and field captain; All-State Band; Notre Dame Leadership Seminars; all-district attorney in mock trial
Luke Woosley
Carroll
Parents: Kalina and Jeremy Johnson and Luke Woosley
Class rank: 1 out of 105
Scores: 34 ACT
College: UNL; biology
Accomplishments: Student body president; football captain and all-district lineman; wrestling captain; KINS (Kids Into Not Smoking) captain; show choir soloist
