Cade Block

Cade Block 

Cade Block

Sioux City Heelan

Parents: Craig Block, Terri Block

Class rank: 8 out of 134

Scores: 34 ACT

College: Iowa; pre-med

Accomplishments: Football captain; letter winner in three sports; invited to Congress of Future Medical Leaders; National Honor Society; junior mentor

Phillip Cooper-Ohm

Phillip Cooper-Ohm 

Phillip Cooper-Ohm

Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Parents: Brian and Lisa Cooper-Ohm

Class rank: 1 out of 237

Scores: 35 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Iowa; economics

Accomplishments: Student council president; senior class president; mock trial lead attorney and co-coach; tennis; tenor vocal captian of show choir; Victor Borge Legacy Piano Competition winner; Critic’s Choice in radio broadcasting at All-State Large Group Speech

Quintin Greenwell

Quintin Greenwell

Quintin Greenwell

Sioux City North

Parents: Dan and Gyna Greenwell

Class rank: 20 out of 311

Scores: 34 ACT

College: Oregon; psychology

Accomplishments: Marching band section leader; co-founder of FEED club; named excellent senator in congressional debate at state tournament; emcee for homecoming coronation and powderpuff football tournament

Jordan Grothe

Jordan Grothe 

Jordan Grothe

Ridge View

Parents: Chris and Jen Grothe and Mike and Steph Wandrey

Class rank: 1 out of 39

Scores: 35 ACT

College: University of South Dakota; medical biology

Accomplishments: Mock trial team captain, state outstanding attorney and witness; student senate member; National Merit commended; Schaller Popcorn Days princess; National Honor Society

Evan Gutzmer

Evan Gutzmer 

Evan Gutzmer

Missouri Valley

Parents: Jason and Jennifer Gutzmer

Class rank: 2 out of 57

Scores: 33 ACT

College: Northwestern College (Iowa); music education

Accomplishments: National Honor Society; show choir student assistant director; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership council member; Iowa Boys State; mentored freshmen; Business Professionals of America club; musical theater

Derek Hwang

Derek Hwang 

Derek Hwang

Sioux City North

Parents: Robert Hwang, Catherine Kuo

Class rank: 1 out of 309

Scores: 35 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; chemistry

Accomplishments: Iowa All-State Orchestra principal cellist three years; co-founder and president of school FEED club; National Honor Society secretary; Food Bank of Siouxland volunteer; second in Music Teachers National Association national competition; World Food Prize Global Youth Institute attendee

Foster Johnson

Foster Johnson

Foster Johnson

Sioux City Heelan

Parents: Matthew and Apryl Johnson

Class rank: 1 out of 134

Scores: 34 ACT, 1490 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Vanderbilt; biological sciences and music integrated studies

Accomplishments: National Honor Society; three-time All-State Chorus; Poetry Out Loud state champion and national semifinalist; Quiz Bowl captain; musical theater

Duncan Law

Duncan Law 

Duncan Law

Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Parents: Sandie and Tony Law

Class rank: 12 out of 237

Scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: USC (after semester at John Cabot University in Rome); political science and Spanish minor

Accomplishments: Head technical director for theater; National Honor Society president; Creighton Global Scholars program; mock trial state tournament and all-district attorney honors twice; Critic’s Choice in radio broadcasting at All-State Large Group Speech

Zachary McDaniel

Zachary McDaniel 

Zachary McDaniel

Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Parents: Brian and Jennifer McDaniel

Class rank: 11 out of 237

Scores: 34 ACT

College: Iowa State; meteorology

Accomplishments: SkillsUSA treasurer; SkillsUSA Quiz Bowl state champion; junior varsity soccer captain; bowling Academic All-State; cross country; National Honor Society

Elizabeth Meyer

Elizabeth Meyer 

Elizabeth Meyer

Sioux City Heelan

Parents: Steve and Dana Meyer

Class rank: 2 out of 134

Scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Wheaton College; biology

Accomplishments: Student body president; Mayors Youth Commission executive council; Spanish club council member; National Honor Society; softball; school student of the year in math and science; co-founded environmental club; Presidential Scholars semifinalist

Jaeda Wilson

Jaeda Wilson 

Jaeda Wilson

Glenwood

Parent: Jamie Brown

Class rank: 1 out of 152

Scores: 35 ACT, 1480 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: UC Berkeley; political science

Accomplishments: Class president; band/color guard section leader; track and field captain; All-State Band; Notre Dame Leadership Seminars; all-district attorney in mock trial

Luke_Woosley

Luke Woosley

Luke Woosley

Carroll

Parents: Kalina and Jeremy Johnson and Luke Woosley

Class rank: 1 out of 105

Scores: 34 ACT

College: UNL; biology

Accomplishments: Student body president; football captain and all-district lineman; wrestling captain; KINS (Kids Into Not Smoking) captain; show choir soloist

