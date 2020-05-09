Benjamin Bashtovoi
Sidney
Parents: Denis and Amy Bashtovoi
Class rank: 1 out of 87
Test scores: 32 ACT
Emma Bixler
Neligh-Oakdale
Parents: Lia Heckert, Randy Bixler
Class rank: 2 out of 21
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1390 SAT
Kevin Coffey
Crete
Parents: David and Marilyn Coffey
Class rank: 7 out of 143
Test scores: 33 ACT
Jacob Kosmicki
Grand Island
Parents: Douglas and Kimberly Kosmicki
Class rank: no rank out of 516
Test scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
Carson Moritz
Hastings St. Cecilia
Parents: Mike and Penny Moritz
Class rank: 1 out of 33
Test scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Chinyere Obasi
Kearney
Parents: Chinyere and Sharon Obasi
Class rank: 1 out of 357
Test scores: 35 ACT
Diandra P. Polt
Osmond
Parents: Kurt and Sarah Polt
Class rank: 3 out of 20 Test scores: 33 ACT
Emma Potter
Boone Central
Parent: Katharine Wilson
Class rank: 2 out of 49
Test scores: 33 ACT
Madison Steele
Kearney
Parents: Kent and Sherry Steele
Class rank: 1 out of 357
Test scores: 32 ACT
Lindsey Stuckey
York
Parents: Todd and Laurie Stuckey
Class rank: 2 out of 105
Test scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Claire VanLaningham
Wilcox-Hildreth
Parents: Randy and Jody VanLaningham
Class rank: 1 out of 10
Test scores: 34 ACT
Tyler Wong
Kearney
Parents: Diane Duffin and Howard Wong
Class rank: 18 out of 357
Test scores: 36 ACT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.