west central second team.jpg
Benjamin Bastovoi

Benjamin Bashtovoi 

Benjamin Bashtovoi

Sidney

Parents: Denis and Amy Bashtovoi

Class rank: 1 out of 87

Test scores: 32 ACT

Emma Bixler

Emma Bixler 

Emma Bixler

Neligh-Oakdale

Parents: Lia Heckert, Randy Bixler

Class rank: 2 out of 21

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1390 SAT

Kevin Coffey

Kevin Coffey

Kevin Coffey

Crete

Parents: David and Marilyn Coffey

Class rank: 7 out of 143

Test scores: 33 ACT

Jacob Kosmicki

Jacob Kosmicki 

Jacob Kosmicki

Grand Island

Parents: Douglas and Kimberly Kosmicki

Class rank: no rank out of 516

Test scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

Carson Moritz

Carson Moritz 

Carson Moritz

Hastings St. Cecilia

Parents: Mike and Penny Moritz

Class rank: 1 out of 33

Test scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

Chinyere Obasi

Chinyere Obasi 

Chinyere Obasi

Kearney

Parents: Chinyere and Sharon Obasi

Class rank: 1 out of 357

Test scores: 35 ACT

Diandra P. Polt

Diandra P. Polt

Diandra P. Polt

Osmond

Parents: Kurt and Sarah Polt

Class rank: 3 out of 20 Test scores: 33 ACT

Emma Potter

Emma Potter 

Emma Potter

Boone Central

Parent: Katharine Wilson

Class rank: 2 out of 49

Test scores: 33 ACT

Madison Steele

Madison Steele 

Madison Steele

Kearney

Parents: Kent and Sherry Steele

Class rank: 1 out of 357

Test scores: 32 ACT

Lindsey Stuckey

Lindsey Stuckey 

Lindsey Stuckey

York

Parents: Todd and Laurie Stuckey

Class rank: 2 out of 105

Test scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

Claire VanLaningham

 Claire VanLaningham 

Claire VanLaningham

Wilcox-Hildreth

Parents: Randy and Jody VanLaningham

Class rank: 1 out of 10

Test scores: 34 ACT

Tyler Wong

Tyler Wong 

Tyler Wong

Kearney

Parents: Diane Duffin and Howard Wong

Class rank: 18 out of 357

Test scores: 36 ACT

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email