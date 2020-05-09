Hailey Bixler
Neligh-Oakdale
All State
Parents: Lia and Craig Heckert, Randy and Lorena Bixler
Class rank: 1 out of 21
Scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: UNO; computer science
Accomplishments: Class president, secretary/treasurer; FCCLA chapter secretary and state vice president of programs; national champion in FCCLA Chapter Website event; Nebraska Girls State; Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; hosted poverty simulation at school; first-chair percussion in Class D All-State
Emily Carpenter
Scottsbluff
Parents: Ray and Katie Carpenter
Class rank: 3 out of 201
Scores: 32 ACT
College: Iowa State; animal science
Accomplishments: FFA vice president and reporter; Washington Leadership Conference through FFA; National Honor Society; first in Colorado State math day in poster competition; internship at Hoehn Farms at Banner County Feedlot; Catch-a-Calf Program at National Western Stock Show
Alyssa Gilliland
York
Parents: Matt and Brooke Gilliland
Class rank: 1 out of 105
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Oklahoma State; global studies
Accomplishments: Nebraska Girls State; Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; president and founder of SHARE (Supporting Healthy and Restricted Eating); Academic Decathlon captain; Presidential Scholars candidate; student ELL teacher; national anthem singer; won state Microsoft Office Specialist Championship
Ansley Hessler
Mitchell
Parents: Derrick and Sara Hessler
Class rank: 2 out of 49
Scores: 33 ACT
College: Wyoming; nursing
Accomplishments: Student council vice president; National Honor Society president; FBLA historian; cross country state qualifier; basketball state qualifier; track; president of school’s “committed program” on substance abuse; mentored elementary school students
Grace Johnson
Grand Island
Parents: Barb and Jeff Engberg
Class rank: no rank out of 516
Scores: 35 ACT
College: Northwestern; neuroscience
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; student ambassador for the Academy of Medical Sciences; AP Scholar with Distinction; NCPA Academic All-State Award in volleyball; finalist in Tribute to the Rescuers Essay Contest
Christine Jonglertham
Hastings
Parents: Pornchai Jonglertham, Mary Ann Valino
Class rank: 1 out of 265
Scores: 35 ACT, 1420 SAT
College: University of Chicago; biology
Accomplishments: Nebraska Girls State; debate club president; student council; National Honor Society; second in senior group website in Nebraska National History Day; first at TEAMS competition; state Quiz Bowl; superior distinction from National Speech and Debate Association
Lauren Ostdiek
Columbus Scotus
All State
Parents: Duane and Kimberly Ostdiek
Class rank: 1 out of 44
Scores: 35 ACT
College: Notre Dame; global affairs, Spanish
Accomplishments:
National Honor Society president; Careers Club founder; two-time individual state speech medalist and Academic All-State; third and fourth place at state mock trial; Center for Survivor’s Revolution member; student council; volleyball co-captain and state qualifier; Nebraska Girls State
Landon Power
Hastings
Parents: Chad and Allison Power
Class rank: 1 out of 265
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Washington-St. Louis; biology and cognitive neuroscience
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; principal cellist in full orchestra; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader; Oustanding Clinic Junior Volunteer Award at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital; sixth in singles in Class B state tennis; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; TEAMS competitions
Katherine Reisig
Scottsbluff
All State
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Reisig
Class rank: 4 out of 201
Scores: 36 ACT, 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: MIT; computer science, musical composition
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta/math club president; National Honor Society president; Tri-M president; school musical leads; track team’s sprint captain; school’s Youth Alive leader; All-State Choir; percussion section leader; student leader for youth group; softball; speech; choir; show choir
Luke Roberts
McCook
Parents: Jim and Carrie Roberts
Class rank: 1 out of 110
Scores: 34 ACT
College: UNL; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Math club president; Fellowship of Christian Athletes officer for two years; trapshooting; National Honor Society; football; McCook Football League coach
Benjamin Soria
Kearney
Parents: Jose and Olga Soria
Class rank: 1 out of 357
Scores: 36 ACT
College: MIT; chemical engineering
Accomplishments: Student council parliamentarian; FBLA president; Principal Student Advisory Committee Class of 2020 representative; National Honor Society; graduate of MIT’s Minority Introduction to Engineering and Science program; National 4-H Conference; Questbridge National College Match scholarship recipient
Carter Wenburg
Hastings
Parents: Justin and Kili Wenburg
Class rank: 23 out of 265
Scores: 36 ACT, 1440 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; agribusiness
Accomplishments: Cornhusker Boys State; National Honor Society; debate team president; Quiz Bowl captain; national NSDA competitor in congress debate; National History Day qualifier for national competition; All-State Choir; Future Problem Solvers
