Aanya Agarwal

Millard North

Parents: Mahesh Agarwal and Barsa Agarwal

Class rank: no rank out of 602

Scores: 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Georgetown; government and biology

Accomplishments: Nebraska Girls State; ALA Girls Nation; HOSA chapter officer; newspaper opinion editor; Presidential Volunteer Service Award; Prudential Spirit of Community Award; second in state and fifth in nation for Le Grand Concours French Exam; two-time state champion in speaking events

James Chapman

Omaha Creighton Prep

All State

Parents: Tom and Cheryl Chapman

Class rank: 1 out of 271

Scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Emory; economics or history

Accomplishments: Cornhusker Boys State; co-president Young Democrats club; three-year captain of advanced division Quiz Bowl team; Coolidge senator; provided food assistance with Operation Others; two-time cross country co-captain; runner-up in Democrats for Life of America essay contest

Alexander C. Eischeid

Elkhorn South

Parents: Chris Eischeid and Terri Eischeid

Class rank: 6 out of 305

Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Nebraska Wesleyan; biochemistry and molecular biology

Accomplishments: Student council president; junior class president; chairman of UNMC High School Alliance Honor Council; Youth Leadership Omaha; Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission; National Honor Society

Victoria Fleming

Omaha Duchesne

All State

Parents: Lynn and Ed Fleming

Class rank: no rank out of 85

Scores: 1600 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Yale; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Math club president; STEAM club founder; instrumental ensemble; Nebraska Attorney General’s Youth Conference; American Chemical Society Omaha Section outstanding student award; fourth nationally in Le Grand Concours French Exam; National Spanish Exam level 5 gold medal

Daniel Hudson

Elkhorn

Parents: John and Carolyn Hudson

Class rank: 3 out of 297

Scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: George Tech; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Senior class board; cross country captain and teammate of year; Academic All-State in cross country and soccer; Eagle Scout; stage manager; TEAMS captain; outstanding tutor award through National Honor Society

Raleigh Kreis

Omaha Duchesne

All State

Parents: Kimberly and Andrew Kreis

Class rank: no rank out of 85

Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Tulane; political economy, legal studies in business

Accomplishments: Co-president sustainability club; National Honor Society president; Spanish club president; wrote and staged three original plays in Rose Theater’s Young Playwrights Festival; state mock trial team champion; Creighton University’s Youth Leadership Omaha; Coolidge senator

Shruthi Kumar

Omaha Marian

All State

Parents: Ramya and Saravana Kumar

Class rank: 1 out of 166

Scores: 35 ACT

College: Harvard; psychology/public policy

Accomplishments: Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; class secretary; school FBLA president; Operation Others leadership team; NSDA National Speech Tournament original oratory finalist; World Championship of Yoga Sports finalist; legislative intern; first in Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Contest

Vincent Lin

Papillion-La Vista

Parents: Lin Tao and Zheng Shan Hu

Class rank: no rank out of 435

Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: MIT; physics

Accomplishments: National Honor Society vice president; Tri-M Music Honor Society; Junior Class Board committee leader; Omaha West Rotary Senior Leadership Award; UNL and University of South Dakota Young Artist Awards; NAfME All-National Symphony Orchestra; Presidential Scholars candidate

Brianna Liu

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Parents: Belinda Jiang, Brian Liu

Class rank: no rank out of 43

Scores: 1560 SAT; Nat. Merit

College: University of Chicago; economics, computer science

Accomplishments: Yearbook editor; National Honor Society president; Class B No. 1 singles state tennis champ; University of Chicago tennis commit; Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; among top 12 in nation at NIETOC speech tournament; founded Swingin’ Sisters Squad on gender inequality; student council secretary/treasurer

Anishansu Pradhan

Millard North

Parents: Samir Pradhan and Madhusnigdha Sahoo

Class rank: no rank out of 602

Scores: 35 ACT

College: Brown; applied mathematics, computer engineering

Accomplishments: Swim team captain; math honor society president and founder; Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission vice president and school delegate; Eagle Scout; first place at UNO State Math Day; four-time AIME qualifier; eighth place nationally at MathCON

Ambrose Terneus

Mother of Divine Grace Homeschool

Parents: Michael and Denise Terneus

Class rank: 1 out of 1

Scores: 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Thomas Aquinas College ; liberal arts

Accomplishments: Catholic Homeschool of Omaha student council, Latin club president and choir director; Congressional Award Gold Medal; Nebraska Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Eagle Scout award; National Latin Exam perfect score; USTF Nebraska Junior Olympic Decathlon champion

Lucy Tu

Millard North

Parents: Libin Pan and Yaping Tu

Class rank: no rank out of 602

Scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; statistics/comparative literature

Accomplishments: Newspaper co-editor-in-chief; president of Teaching and Sharing Skills to Enrich Lives (TASSEL) Chapter; AP National Scholar; Class A speech champion in entertainment speaking and dramatic interpretation; NSDA two-time national finalist; Asian American Journalists Association student leader