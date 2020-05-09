Aanya Agarwal
Millard North
Parents: Mahesh Agarwal and Barsa Agarwal
Class rank: no rank out of 602
Scores: 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Georgetown; government and biology
Accomplishments: Nebraska Girls State; ALA Girls Nation; HOSA chapter officer; newspaper opinion editor; Presidential Volunteer Service Award; Prudential Spirit of Community Award; second in state and fifth in nation for Le Grand Concours French Exam; two-time state champion in speaking events
James Chapman
Omaha Creighton Prep
All State
Parents: Tom and Cheryl Chapman
Class rank: 1 out of 271
Scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Emory; economics or history
Accomplishments: Cornhusker Boys State; co-president Young Democrats club; three-year captain of advanced division Quiz Bowl team; Coolidge senator; provided food assistance with Operation Others; two-time cross country co-captain; runner-up in Democrats for Life of America essay contest
Alexander C. Eischeid
Elkhorn South
Parents: Chris Eischeid and Terri Eischeid
Class rank: 6 out of 305
Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Nebraska Wesleyan; biochemistry and molecular biology
Accomplishments: Student council president; junior class president; chairman of UNMC High School Alliance Honor Council; Youth Leadership Omaha; Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission; National Honor Society
Victoria Fleming
Omaha Duchesne
All State
Parents: Lynn and Ed Fleming
Class rank: no rank out of 85
Scores: 1600 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Yale; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Math club president; STEAM club founder; instrumental ensemble; Nebraska Attorney General’s Youth Conference; American Chemical Society Omaha Section outstanding student award; fourth nationally in Le Grand Concours French Exam; National Spanish Exam level 5 gold medal
Daniel Hudson
Elkhorn
Parents: John and Carolyn Hudson
Class rank: 3 out of 297
Scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: George Tech; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Senior class board; cross country captain and teammate of year; Academic All-State in cross country and soccer; Eagle Scout; stage manager; TEAMS captain; outstanding tutor award through National Honor Society
Raleigh Kreis
Omaha Duchesne
All State
Parents: Kimberly and Andrew Kreis
Class rank: no rank out of 85
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Tulane; political economy, legal studies in business
Accomplishments: Co-president sustainability club; National Honor Society president; Spanish club president; wrote and staged three original plays in Rose Theater’s Young Playwrights Festival; state mock trial team champion; Creighton University’s Youth Leadership Omaha; Coolidge senator
Shruthi Kumar
Omaha Marian
All State
Parents: Ramya and Saravana Kumar
Class rank: 1 out of 166
Scores: 35 ACT
College: Harvard; psychology/public policy
Accomplishments: Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; class secretary; school FBLA president; Operation Others leadership team; NSDA National Speech Tournament original oratory finalist; World Championship of Yoga Sports finalist; legislative intern; first in Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Contest
Vincent Lin
Papillion-La Vista
Parents: Lin Tao and Zheng Shan Hu
Class rank: no rank out of 435
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: MIT; physics
Accomplishments: National Honor Society vice president; Tri-M Music Honor Society; Junior Class Board committee leader; Omaha West Rotary Senior Leadership Award; UNL and University of South Dakota Young Artist Awards; NAfME All-National Symphony Orchestra; Presidential Scholars candidate
Brianna Liu
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Parents: Belinda Jiang, Brian Liu
Class rank: no rank out of 43
Scores: 1560 SAT; Nat. Merit
College: University of Chicago; economics, computer science
Accomplishments: Yearbook editor; National Honor Society president; Class B No. 1 singles state tennis champ; University of Chicago tennis commit; Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; among top 12 in nation at NIETOC speech tournament; founded Swingin’ Sisters Squad on gender inequality; student council secretary/treasurer
Anishansu Pradhan
Millard North
Parents: Samir Pradhan and Madhusnigdha Sahoo
Class rank: no rank out of 602
Scores: 35 ACT
College: Brown; applied mathematics, computer engineering
Accomplishments: Swim team captain; math honor society president and founder; Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission vice president and school delegate; Eagle Scout; first place at UNO State Math Day; four-time AIME qualifier; eighth place nationally at MathCON
Ambrose Terneus
Mother of Divine Grace Homeschool
Parents: Michael and Denise Terneus
Class rank: 1 out of 1
Scores: 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Thomas Aquinas College ; liberal arts
Accomplishments: Catholic Homeschool of Omaha student council, Latin club president and choir director; Congressional Award Gold Medal; Nebraska Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Eagle Scout award; National Latin Exam perfect score; USTF Nebraska Junior Olympic Decathlon champion
Lucy Tu
Millard North
Parents: Libin Pan and Yaping Tu
Class rank: no rank out of 602
Scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Harvard; statistics/comparative literature
Accomplishments: Newspaper co-editor-in-chief; president of Teaching and Sharing Skills to Enrich Lives (TASSEL) Chapter; AP National Scholar; Class A speech champion in entertainment speaking and dramatic interpretation; NSDA two-time national finalist; Asian American Journalists Association student leader
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.