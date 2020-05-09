Hunter DeBoer
Norris
Parents: Ron and Carol DeBoer
Class rank: 6 out of 173
Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; post-secondary education
Accomplishments: Student council president; National Honor Society secretary; class officer; organized recycling program; percussion section leader; cross country captain; sixth in extemporaneous speaking at state speech
Grace Driewer
Lincoln Pius X
Parent: Anne Driewer
Class rank: no rank out of 292
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Notre Dame; pre-health
Accomplishments: Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; National Honor Society; basketball captain; Ambassadors Leadership Team; Rensselaer Medal for math and science; freshman retreat leader
Luke Farritor
Lincoln Southeast/Homeschool
Parents: Tracy and Shane Farritor
Class rank: no rank out of 1
Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL ; computer science
Accomplishments: Software engineering internship with Don’t Panic Labs; co-lead developer of the app MyLNK; captain of local First Tech Challenge robotics team; Lincoln Southeast golf; working on SOUNDTRACK musical art installation
Tatum Johnson
Lincoln Southwest
All State
Parents: Tausha and Brent Johnson
Class rank: 34 out of 484
Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Iowa; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; tenor drum rank leader; co-founded environmental club; robotics; state speech finalist in entertainment speaking and humorous interpretation; presented at UNL Summer Research Symposium; student council
Lauren Kasparek
Waverly
Parents: Deb Kasparek, Doug Kasparek
Class rank: 1 out of 137
Scores: 34 on ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL ; computer science
Accomplishments: Varsity show choir dance captain; National Honor Society International Thespian Society troupe president; ITS national qualifier; co-director and coordinator of Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre; involved in children-related charities
Madalyn Lobmeyer
Seward
Parents: Jonathan and Amy Lobmeyer
Class rank: no rank out of 127
Scores: 34 ACT, 1480 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; software engineering
Accomplishments: mellophone section leader in band; musical stage manager; National Honor Society; two-time state speech qualifier; state Poetry Out Loud competitor; Optimist Oratorical Contest state winner and national competitor
Samantha Palermo
Norris
Parent: Grace Palermo
Class rank: 2 out of 173
Scores: 35 on ACT
College: Dartmouth; biochemistry
Accomplishments: Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp representative; Attorney General Youth Conference representative; class officer; National Honor Society; Youth Salute Outstanding Youth Leader Award; Class B state cross country champion; Class B district speech champion; QuestBridge finalist
Pranav Palli
Lincoln East
Parents: Prasad Palli and Kalpana Palli
Class rank: 4 out of 574
Scores: 36 ACT
College: UNL; computer science
Accomplishments: FBLA chapter parliamentarian EHS policy debate team captain; National AP Scholar; We The People state champion and best unit award; published research in ASABE as the first author; Robotics Student Design Competition
Pranav Rajan
Lincoln East
All State
Parents: Punitha Rajan and Rajan Srinivasan
Class rank: 7 out of 567
Scores: 34 ACT, 1400 on SAT
College: Undecided; computer science, finance
Accomplishments: Co-founded CodeForChange; two-time state champs at JA Stock Market Challenge as president/founder of school’s Value Investment Club; football letter; congressional intern; named state’s top high school volunteer by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; NASA engineering intern
Catherine Shawhan
Nebraska City Lourdes
Parents: Karl and Amber Shawhan
Class rank: 1 out of 29
Scores: 35 ACT
College: UNL; microbiology and global studies
Accomplishments: Outstanding supporting actress with Nebraska High School Theatre Academy; National Honor Society secretary; class representative; Quiz Bowl captain; DemiDec writer; top overall small school competitor and first in small school honors for speech at Academic Decathlon
Luke Tomes
Lincoln Pius X
Parents: Daniel Tomes and Elizabeth Tomes
Class rank: no rank out of 292
Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Harvard; neuroscience, economics
Accomplishments: Student body president; class president two years; National Honor Society president; officer of Ambassadors club; founded initiative called The Shirt to benefit tuition assistance fund; basketball team manager; Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award
Cordell Vrbka
Seward
Parents: Jake and Becky Vrbka
Class rank: no rank out of 127
Scores: 34 ACT
College: UNL; veterinary science
Accomplishments: Outstanding citizen at Cornhusker Boys State; Hugh O’Brian representative; swing choir dance captain; SkillsUSA state vice president; distinguished ambassador for SkillsUSA; fifth in medical assisting at SkillsUSA’s National Leadership and Skills Conference; President’s Volunteer Service Silver Award
