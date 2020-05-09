Hunter DeBoer

Norris

Parents: Ron and Carol DeBoer

Class rank: 6 out of 173

Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; post-secondary education

Accomplishments: Student council president; National Honor Society secretary; class officer; organized recycling program; percussion section leader; cross country captain; sixth in extemporaneous speaking at state speech

Grace Driewer

Lincoln Pius X

Parent: Anne Driewer

Class rank: no rank out of 292

Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Notre Dame; pre-health

Accomplishments: Hugh O’Brian leadership delegate; National Honor Society; basketball captain; Ambassadors Leadership Team; Rensselaer Medal for math and science; freshman retreat leader

Luke Farritor

Lincoln Southeast/Homeschool

Parents: Tracy and Shane Farritor

Class rank: no rank out of 1

Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL ; computer science

Accomplishments: Software engineering internship with Don’t Panic Labs; co-lead developer of the app MyLNK; captain of local First Tech Challenge robotics team; Lincoln Southeast golf; working on SOUNDTRACK musical art installation

Tatum Johnson

Lincoln Southwest

All State

Parents: Tausha and Brent Johnson

Class rank: 34 out of 484

Scores: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Iowa; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; tenor drum rank leader; co-founded environmental club; robotics; state speech finalist in entertainment speaking and humorous interpretation; presented at UNL Summer Research Symposium; student council

Lauren Kasparek

Waverly

Parents: Deb Kasparek, Doug Kasparek

Class rank: 1 out of 137

Scores: 34 on ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL ; computer science

Accomplishments: Varsity show choir dance captain; National Honor Society International Thespian Society troupe president; ITS national qualifier; co-director and coordinator of Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre; involved in children-related charities

Madalyn Lobmeyer

Seward

Parents: Jonathan and Amy Lobmeyer

Class rank: no rank out of 127

Scores: 34 ACT, 1480 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; software engineering

Accomplishments: mellophone section leader in band; musical stage manager; National Honor Society; two-time state speech qualifier; state Poetry Out Loud competitor; Optimist Oratorical Contest state winner and national competitor

Samantha Palermo

Norris

Parent: Grace Palermo

Class rank: 2 out of 173

Scores: 35 on ACT

College: Dartmouth; biochemistry

Accomplishments: Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp representative; Attorney General Youth Conference representative; class officer; National Honor Society; Youth Salute Outstanding Youth Leader Award; Class B state cross country champion; Class B district speech champion; QuestBridge finalist

Pranav Palli

Lincoln East

Parents: Prasad Palli and Kalpana Palli

Class rank: 4 out of 574

Scores: 36 ACT

College: UNL; computer science

Accomplishments: FBLA chapter parliamentarian EHS policy debate team captain; National AP Scholar; We The People state champion and best unit award; published research in ASABE as the first author; Robotics Student Design Competition

Pranav Rajan

Lincoln East

All State

Parents: Punitha Rajan and Rajan Srinivasan

Class rank: 7 out of 567

Scores: 34 ACT, 1400 on SAT

College: Undecided; computer science, finance

Accomplishments: Co-founded CodeForChange; two-time state champs at JA Stock Market Challenge as president/founder of school’s Value Investment Club; football letter; congressional intern; named state’s top high school volunteer by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; NASA engineering intern

Catherine Shawhan

Nebraska City Lourdes

Parents: Karl and Amber Shawhan

Class rank: 1 out of 29

Scores: 35 ACT

College: UNL; microbiology and global studies

Accomplishments: Outstanding supporting actress with Nebraska High School Theatre Academy; National Honor Society secretary; class representative; Quiz Bowl captain; DemiDec writer; top overall small school competitor and first in small school honors for speech at Academic Decathlon

Luke Tomes

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Daniel Tomes and Elizabeth Tomes

Class rank: no rank out of 292

Scores: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; neuroscience, economics

Accomplishments: Student body president; class president two years; National Honor Society president; officer of Ambassadors club; founded initiative called The Shirt to benefit tuition assistance fund; basketball team manager; Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award

Cordell Vrbka

Seward

Parents: Jake and Becky Vrbka

Class rank: no rank out of 127

Scores: 34 ACT

College: UNL; veterinary science

Accomplishments: Outstanding citizen at Cornhusker Boys State; Hugh O’Brian representative; swing choir dance captain; SkillsUSA state vice president; distinguished ambassador for SkillsUSA; fifth in medical assisting at SkillsUSA’s National Leadership and Skills Conference; President’s Volunteer Service Silver Award