Ron Petak has dedicated 35 years of his life covering all aspects of our local cities. His career in journalism started when he boldly contacted the Omaha World-Herald to criticize their bowling coverage, to which they responded by allowing Ron to cover it himself. After that, he moved to writing sports and news for the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times, Ralston Recorder and Gretna Breeze. For the last 21 years, he’s served in the important and challenging role as executive editor.
Unfortunately, due to coronavirus-related financial difficulties within the company, Ron’s position was eliminated last week. Our staff already greatly misses him and wanted to take a moment to recognize all Ron’s done for us and the papers. We’re writing this carefully because he has an exceptional eye for detail.
If anyone knew these cities, it was Ron, and his reporting reflected that history. Given his background, city officials often called him for his input. Through mayor after mayor, school board member after school board member, Ron was there covering it all. Many stories were difficult — the kind that keep reporters up at night. News outlets are the watchdogs of society, and Ron took that role seriously, having fearlessly uncovered some wrongdoings throughout the years. He was consistently fair to all sides of an issue and took his time to get the news right. Once becoming an editor, he expected those same ethical standards from his reporters.
With decades of expertise, Ron was known for taking inexperienced writers under his wing and showing them the ropes. Through his editing, Ron taught us how to tell a story accurately and concisely in an interesting way. We also learned how to hold positive working relationships with sources while maintaining a commitment to truth. He trusted and encouraged us to find our own stories. Ron didn’t sacrifice great writing and reporting to succumb to increased media competition online. Above everything, he taught us the importance of local news and how to find unique stories in the Sarpy County and Ralston communities.
We’d all like to take a brief moment to say our goodbyes:
Rachel George:
I had a lot of questions for Ron the first time I walked into his office nearly six years ago. So many, that at one point he asked, “who’s interviewing who here?” Since then, Ron has been a true mentor, guide and supporter in my life. Whether tragedy struck at home and in the community I cover, he always asked if I was OK. He let me make my own decisions but he was always there to help. It’s hard to imagine a newsroom without Ron — a true loss. I couldn’t have done it without you.
Ashley Quintela:
A little over three years ago, Ron gave me my first real job as a journalist. I worried every time he called me into his office to discuss a story, but after the nerves settled and corrections were made, I realized that with each comment I grew a little more. Throughout my time working for him, I learned that Ron appreciated those around him and wanted to know more about us, especially our snack preferences. Every few hours, Ron emerged from his office to ask random questions like “Hey, do you like pretzels?” I’ll miss talking food with you, Ron, but most of all, I’ll miss your guidance. Thank you for all you have taught me.
Austin Plourde:
I still remember the day I got the email from Ron asking if I had any time to talk that day about a general assignment staff reporter position at the Bellevue Leader. At that point I had been through so many interviews that I almost gave up on becoming a journalist. I was anxious to get my foot in the door in the world of journalism and Ron gave me that opportunity. He would give me feedback that while not always sugar coated, was much needed to improve my skills as a writer. Thank you Ron for everything.
Hailey Stolze:
The newsroom isn’t the same without Ron. What I miss the most, easily, is him coming out of his office to tell a funny story or rant about recent news. One story that always makes me laugh was about how Ron’s family accidentally took in a tortoise, mistaking it for a turtle, and later gave it to the zoo. A few years ago Ron hired me as a new reporter, then took me back after I left. Under his guidance, my reporting’s drastically improved. He’s taught me to never settle when I know something isn’t right. I already miss him.
Cheyenne Alexis:
About a week before graduating college, I interviewed for a position with the Bellevue Leader with Ron. A few days later, I was hired as a staff reporter. Though I’m an Omaha native, I’d never really ventured out to Bellevue, but if there was anyone who could show me the ropes, it was Ron. Primarily covering all schools in Bellevue, Ron gave me all the details I needed to do my best reporting. I’ve been with Suburban Newspapers for two years and learned so much in my short time, and I owe that knowledge to Ron.
Austin Heinen:
About two years after graduating from college in Texas, and getting my first job in central Iowa, Ron gave me the opportunity to work even closer to home, and work in the same area as my fiance. In the short time I had to work with him, I sincerely say he made me not just a better writer, but also a better journalist overall. I was also happy to introduce him to the greatness that is Casey’s breakfast pizza, as he said that he had never tried it until my first week on the job. Wishing you the best Ron.
Sam Pimper:
During his 35-plus-year career with the Leader, Ron sought the truth, was always approachable and ensured that readers received hard-hitting, fair, balanced news coverage. He was an old-school, dogged journalist who, simply put, did his job the right way. He prioritized his newsroom, but, more importantly, he is somebody who cares about people as a whole, especially his loved ones and family. Thanks, Ron, for your countless contributions to the papers you oversaw, and thanks for all of the great things we all know you will still do. This isn’t the end of Ron’s story, that’s for sure.
We want to thank Ron for everything he’s done for his reporters and the community. We’d also like to thank Paul Swanson, who was with the paper for over three decades, the last year and a half as our general manager; Brody Hilgenkamp, who served as our managing editor; and Justin Golba, who served as our sports editor, for all their dedication. Their positions were also eliminated last week, and their absence from the newsroom is definitely noticed. They were all exceptional assets to our papers and made an impact that will carry on through these changes. We greatly appreciate everything they’ve done.
This is a difficult time for businesses everywhere. We’re thankful for our reader’s support while we move forward in this new direction.