“Man does not know his time.”
Those words are always relevant even though they were written centuries ago. That timely reminder was on my mind Sunday because I spoke from the very place where they are found in the Bible, Ecclesiastes 9, verse 12.
I drove home thinking about the harsh realities of life and death. We truly don’t know what a day will bring. We’ve seen it in our local community. We’ve seen it in our own lives.
But Sunday afternoon we saw it on a worldwide level as we learned that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others had perished in a helicopter crash.
Whether you follow sports or not, you probably felt the seismic shockwaves. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and die-hard fans who have suffered such an inexplicable loss.
We will be feeling this one for a while. And we should. Death is serious business that always grabs our attention. But when people die in tragic accidents, the sting is all the more bitter, and it swells with the question, “Why?” It’s a fair question, and a natural one — especially when children are involved. It sure feels like they died too soon.
And this is not an isolated incident.
Thousands of other people across the world woke up Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, not knowing it would be their last. Some were young and some were old, even if none of them were more well known. That’s not to diminish the loss of a beloved basketball player, his daughter and the others who perished. It’s to magnify the mystery of our mortality.
Of all the incredible things we humans do know, we “do not know our time.” That’s more than a little unsettling because it reminds us how little control we have over the most important thing we know: life itself.
It’s natural for us to ask, “Why did they die?” But that question is usually a black hole that won’t release any light. What if we point that three-letter word at ourselves to ask, “Why am I still alive?” That’s a “why” question with answers.
Moses was facing his own mortality when he wrote the lyrics of Psalm 90. “As for the days of our life, they contain seventy years, or if due to strength, eighty years, yet their pride is but labor and sorrow; for soon it is gone and we fly away … So teach us to number our days, that we may present to You a heart of wisdom.”
While we don’t hold the power of life and death in our hands, we do have power to choose how to use the life we’ve been given.
Jesus chose to use His human life to serve others. He comforted those who were grieving. He forgave those who were guilty. He gave His life when He was only 33 years old. His death wasn’t “before His time,” it was “in the fullness of time.” By His resurrection, Jesus was confirmed as the greatest of all time.
Don’t let another day pass without placing your trust in the one who won victory over death: the opponent all of us face but none of us can defeat.
We cannot know our time. But we can know the one who holds time in His nail-scarred hands.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.