Drivers along Gretna’s busy highway corridors can rejoice.
The Lincoln Road and Highway 6/31 intersection has met state standards that warrant a traffic light.
Recently approved, city staff is working with engineers to design the project.
Discussion of the lights followed an Oct. 15 public hearing, after which the Gretna City Council approved a final plat and planned unit development update for a subdivision to be known as Highland Pointe, generally located north of Lincoln Road and west of Highway 6/31.
The nearly 68-acre site will house 151 residential lots and four outlots. The space is currently an open area used for farming.
Though the area is currently zoned as transitional agriculture, a zoning change to high density residential will be made once the subdivision agreement is approved and plat is filed.
Developers of Highland Pointe, along with Royal View, Gretna Senior Living and the city have agreed to come together to help share in the cost of the lights.
Though no timeline is set for the project, council members and city officials are working with Sarpy County and the Nebraska Department of Transportation in efforts to install temporary lights up in the meantime.
NDOT will require a westbound left hand turn lane, as well as deceleration lane for Highland Pointe, at the intersection.
Also at its Oct. 15 meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a revised preliminary and final plat and a planned unit development for a subdivision to be known as Aspen Creek Replat 2, generally located northwest of the intersection of 186th Street and Highway 370. The 8-acre site will house 160 apartments built on the property. The first phase will include two buildings adjacent to Oakmont Street, the access road to the apartments and possibly the construction of a clubhouse and pool. Four additional buildings will be at a later time. The area was originally proposed as apartments in 2015 and follows the city’s comprehensive plan, which sees the site as a medium to high density residential use.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2055, rezoning Aspen Creek Phase 4 subdivision lots 358–363 and outlot R from general commercial to mixed use commercial and business park zoning district with a corridor overlay district. The plat was approved in late April for the area, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2056, authorizing the execution and delivery of an amendment to a loan agreement between the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of Gretna, and issuance of a promissory note of the city of up to $5,600,000. The funds are to be used to construct another phase of the Buffalo Creek South Sewer out by the Flying J and Nebraska Crossing Outlets.
• Awarded a bid for Municipal Well No. 6 Transmission Main to Vrba Construction Inc.
• Approved a change order return of $16,667.54 from Prairie Construction for the Public Works building project.
• Approved a special designated liquor license to Gretna Wine and Spirits for Nov. 15.
The next regular council meeting will be Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.