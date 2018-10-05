Terri and Tim Burke of Papillion will receive the Reflection Award at the Midlands Community Foundation’s 2019 Reflection Ball Jan. 19 at the Embassy Suites in La Vista.
The Midlands Community Foundation annually presents the award to one or more individuals during the ceremony every year who have contributed significantly to Sarpy and Cass counties and the mission of the foundation.
The Burkes have been married 36 years and have three sons. Both have chaired the Heartland Family Service Carnival of Love and the American Heart Association Heart Ball. They are the 2018 chairs of the United Way of the Midlands Annual Campaign. The Burke family received Heartland Family Services’ “Salute to Families — Leadership Family Award” in 2015.
Terri Burke worked at Central Telephone in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and St. Pius X High School in Lincoln. She has volunteered with St. Mary’s Elementary School, St. Matthew Catholic School and Gross Catholic High School — all in Bellevue.
She has volunteered in pet therapy and as a NICU baby rocker at Children’s Hospital. She had worked the after-school study program at Mercy Housing Crestview, as well as a Goal Buddy at Kellom Elementary School with Partnership for Kids. She has also collected more than 1,500 books for Kellom for the summer reading program.
She has received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from the United Way of the Midlands and the Live in Hope Award from Mercy Housing.
Tim Burke has worked in the utility industry for more than 36 years with Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company, People’s Natural Gas Company and has been the president and CEO of Omaha Public Power District since 2015. He serves as a member of the Omaha Chamber Board of Directors and on the Board of the United Way of the Midlands.
Other local and industry board affiliations include American Public Power Association, Large Public Power Council, Nebraska Power Association, Business Ethics Alliance Trustee, Partnership for Kids, StratCom Consultation Committee, Offutt Air Force Base Advisory Council, Air Force Global Strike Command Civic Leader Program and the Nebraska Blue Print Initiative Steering Committee.
He has received the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Service Award, the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leadership of the Year award and the Institute for Career Advancement Needs’ Leadership Award.