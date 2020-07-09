Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands presented six awards June 25 through its annual meeting and recognition celebration, held virtually.
The awards followed a presentation by keynote speaker Hudson Kingston of the Public Health Law Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Kingston focused on commercial tobacco’s environmental impacts, touching on litter, deforestation, land and air pollution and destructive mining practices that are used to provide the resources for electronic cigarettes.
He offered ideas, including enhanced corporate and retailer responsibility, as well as public nuisance and hazardous waste enforcement, as ways to combat these issues.
The 2020 awardees are as follows:
• Multi-Family Housing of the Year: Mercy Housing.
• Partner of the Year: University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.
• Business of the Year: Papillon Community Foundation.
• Community of the Year: City of Gretna.
• Advocate of the Year: Michael Lennen.
• Advocate of the Year: Sue Crawford.