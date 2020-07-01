Soaring Wings Vineyard is hosting its 16th annual Wine, Blues, Beer, and Hot Air Balloon Festival July 17 and 18.
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. July 17 with a performance from blues rock artist Mike Zito at 7.
On July 18, gates open at 4 p.m. There will be performances from Sarah Benck at 5:30 p.m.; Nick Schnebelen at 7 p.m.; Indigenous at 8:30; and then Jam session to end the night at 9:30 p.m.
Staff and customers will be required to wear masks indoors.
There will be hand sanitizer provided and scheduled cleanings of high traffic areas.
Tickets are $10 for Friday and $30 for Saturday. Children younger than 11 are free. Tickets are sold at Etix.com.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, no outside alcohol will be allowed. Chairs and umbrellas are allowed but tents are not. Coolers will be permitted but will be searched.
Weather permitting, a fleet of hot air balloons will launch July 18.