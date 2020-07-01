Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.