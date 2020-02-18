Driving by the local school a few days ago, I noticed most of the boys were wearing shorts, slides (the footwear formerly known as flip-flops) and hoodies. No breaking news there.
Except it was January and the temperature was a balmy -5.
What in the name of denim is going on around here? I’d prefer the only frozen legs in my life to be the drumsticks in my freezer, thank you very much.
As I flicked on the heated seat in my minivan, I thought about fashion when I was but a lad, back in those magical years known as the 80s and 90s.
I heard the swishing of my parachute pants and the tearing of Velcro on my Kangaroos. I remembered when rolling my acid-washed jeans at the ankle was almost as “killer” as owning a pair of designer bib overalls. I smiled, knowing the checkerboard Vans of my childhood are back in style. I sighed, knowing my Z. Cavaricci pants, regrettably, are not.
Hmm, maybe these shorts, slides and hoodies aren’t such an unholy trinity, after all.
We can lament the lack of pants all we want but the cold truth is, we’ve all made our share of fashion faux pauxs — usually in an attempt to fit in.
The approval we want from people is as unpredictable as the weather and as ever-changing as fashion. In the final fashion analysis, God’s approval is the only approval that matters, and His approval is different.
“Man looks at outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7)
It’s en vogue to think our actions make us stand out to God. He’ll see how nice we are, how hard we work, how often we go to church and admire our fashion sense.
But when we look in the Bible, it’s like standing in one of those three-way dressing room mirrors: nothing is hidden. Scripture holds a mirror before our deeds and pulls no punches, “We are all infected and impure with sin. When we display our righteous deeds, they are nothing but filthy rags.” (Isaiah 64:6)
Jesus was no slave to fashion.
In a time when religious leaders wore long, flowing robes with long tassels, the Armani suit of their day, Jesus kept it simple. He dressed in love, mercy and kindness — clothes that never go out of style.
Instead of being accepted for His perfect fashion sense, Jesus was rejected. When He was executed, the four Roman soldiers who crucified Him went through His clothes like shoppers at a garage sale.
“They divided his clothes among the four of them. They also took his robe, but it was seamless, woven in one piece from top to bottom. So they said, ‘Rather than tearing it apart, let’s throw dice for it.’” (John 19:23)
The seamless garment wasn’t ripped apart. The owner was. Not only does this fulfill ancient prophecy that “they cast lots for my clothes,” it also shows the total embarrassment and shame Jesus endured at His crucifixion.
He was stripped so we could be clothed — not by our works but by His.
What are you wearing?
If you’re tired of wondering whether God accepts you, take a look in the mirror of Scripture. Try on the righteousness of Jesus. His approval is the only acceptance that matters, and His fashion is timeless.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.