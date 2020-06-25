Friday, June 5 the Ralston American Legion held their final food night before the building is put up for sale.
The tables were spread out, no stools in the bar and social distancing was observed.
Lynn Bergman and her helpers were kept busy in the kitchen as there was a good crowd as well as some coming in for takeout.
Paul Linnell our former cook came by to pick up takeout.
It was good to see the Zavoras family again, Jeff and Zakk had manned the kitchen for quite a while until baseball season would start.
Jeff made the very best Phillies. When I first met Zakk, he was a kid, he now towers over his Dad.
Charlene Lauer, Charlotte Doyle and I had our regular table though the number had changed to 18.
We wore our masks until our food came and enjoyed visiting in person.
It was so good to be among people again even if for a little while.
Last Wednesday would have been birthday cake day at the Ralston Senior Center, so again we missed out on our song, picture, cake and ice cream.
Those who celebrated a June birthday are: June Anderson, Jan Cline, Larry Dyer, Don Groesser, Janet Rentko, Maxine Rye, Karen Sorenson, Ole Swingen and Diane Walters.
I am so grateful to the La Vista Senior Center for moving their activities out to the parking lot and welcoming Ralston seniors. Kaily Stanley is so friendly as she checks us in.
Two weeks ago I picked up Charlotte Doyle and introduced her to the car bingo.
Each of us won one game and agreed it was so good to get out and do something.
Since we park in alternate spaces with the windows down we get a chance to visit with people in the cars on each side and have some social contact.
The rule that we must stay in our cars and not get out and socialize is strictly enforced for everyone’s safety.
Last Thursday I went to the Pamela Sue Concert. Again we were parked with an empty space between us, I was parked next to my friends the Fouts so got to visit, staying in our cars with the windows rolled down.
The temperature was comfortable with a nice breeze with both windows down.
Pamela Sue sang for a full hour and I’m sure there was foot tapping and singing along going in other cars, too.
She started with “Singing the Blues” by Waylon Jennings, progressed to Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and many others.
I think we were all singing and tapping to “Delta Dawn.”
It was a relief that the much needed rain waited until we got home to get started.
Angela at the Ralston Gas Station is still awaiting the arrival of her grandchild.
In the mean time, she got herself a puppy.
A 4-month-old Dalmation Australian Shepherd, which she said is more work than a kid and who I hope to meet on my next trip to the gas station.
I heard from Ila Hossler who had been our program coordinator at the Ralston senior center and moved to Brandon, South Dakota to be nearer to family.
She said she has been in her room since March, no visitors but is able to get together out on the driveway with other residents as long as they wear masks and stay six feet apart.
Luckily she is able to get out about once a week with family.
Ila says “Hello” to everyone at the Ralston Senior Center.
I must admit after three months of this lack of activities I am looking forward to feeling safe to go out again. Keep in touch.