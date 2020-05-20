Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will again offer its annual flag service to area residents.
For $30 per year, the Scouts install a 3-foot by 5-foot flag in yards for patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day, Patriot’s Day and Veterans Day. The flag is installed before each holiday on the garage side of the house about 2-feet by 2-feet in from where the sidewalk and driveway meet. Scouts then collect the flags after the holiday is over and store them until the next listed holiday.
The service is available to residents of the following neighborhoods: Chestnut Ridge, Covington, Devonshire, Forest Run, Gretna (Old Town), Highland Ridge, Lincoln Place, Lyman Highlands, Northpark, Northridge, Plum Creek, Standing Stone and Willow Park.
All proceeds directly benefit Gretna Troop 363 and fund camping, high adventure trips and other activities.
Orders should be placed at least one week in advance of upcoming holiday. New subscriptions will begin with the next coming holiday.
Email troop363gretnane@gmail.com with questions. To order, email name, address, phone number and neighborhood to the same email.
Credit card, cash and check will be accepted. An invoice will be emailed upon receipt and checks (made payable to “Troop 363”) may be mailed to PO Box 63, Gretna, NE 68028.