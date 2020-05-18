At its May 11 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignation of Nancy Meier.
• Approved the contracts of McKenna Nixon and Amber Rodriguez.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the contract for the construction of Gretna's seventh elementary school, to be located at the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Schram Road. The agreement between GPS and Sampson Construction Co. includes a standard form of agreement and general conditions for the contract as well as a COVID-19 virus procedure and agreement.
The board then heard an update on its ongoing construction projects before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next school board meeting will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St., as its regular meeting date falls on Memorial Day. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George