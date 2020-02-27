At its Feb. 10 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the retirement of Nancy Gilman and the resignations of Kaylene Knuth, Chelsea Powell, Jessica Sullivan and Melissa Ryan.
• Approved the teacher contract of Reagan Stotz and the administrator contract of Carissa Dickes for Gretna Middle Shcool assistant principal.
• Approved the superintendent contract of Rich Beran for the 2020–21 school year.
• Approved the Gretna High School addition and HVAC bid to Meco-Henne in the amount of $6.2 million. The bid amount does not include the AV work, which will be re-bid at a later date.
• Approved the dates for budget presentations: district wide and special education the second meeting of March; middle schools and high school the second meeting of April; elementary schools the second meeting of May; combined (remaining areas of budget: administration, business, operations, maintenance and transportation) the second meeting of June.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the Gretna Recreational Facilities Committee interlocal cooperation agreement between the City of Gretna and Gretna Public Schools to create a separate administrative committee relating to the projects, which are public infrastructure projects, and include provisions, including benchmarks, relating to the long-term development of such public infrastructure projects between the parties.
The board then heard updates on proposed legislation regarding education and the district’s ongoing construction projects.
The board was set to meet Monday, after the Gretna Breeze’s publication deadline. An update from that meeting will run in the March 4 issue.
The next board meeting will be held March 9 at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.
— Rachel George