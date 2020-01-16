A new year brought a new family member to a Papillion family.
Emerson Brown was the first baby born in Sarpy County in 2020 when he came into the world Jan. 2 at Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue. He is the fourth son for parents Tiffany and Dustin Brown, who have lived in Papillion since last February.
The holidays are a busy time for the Browns with Christmas, Tiffany’s birthday and New Year’s Day, and Dustin was excited to potentially have a New Year’s baby.
Dustin said Emerson is a “strong little fella” who can already hold up his neck.
“From what I can see of all four (sons) he’s a little beastly,” he said.
Tiffany said Emerson reminds her of their oldest son, Paxton, 9, who also held his head up early.
Dustin has been in the Air Force for 17 years and works in communications at Offutt Air Force Base. The couple feels blessed he has been present for all four of their children’s births when deployments often mean military spouses miss them.
There was a possibility that Dustin might’ve been deployed, the couple said.
“It means a lot because it’s already stressful being pregnant with multiple children,” Tiffany said. “We’ve already done the whole separation thing so I know what it feels like to have to take care of all those children without him for so long.”
Paxton was born while the couple was stationed in Las Vegas and the middle two sons, Alexander, 7, and Lincoln, 5, were born in Ohio.
The two oldest “adore” their new brother, the couple said, and their 5-year-old is adjusting to not being the baby of the family anymore.
Since Emerson is five years younger than the couple’s previous child, they are being reminded of the little joys and challenges that go into raising a baby.
“You kind of forget how young your children were at one point and you’ve been through that process before and then all of a sudden, once again it feels like brand new,” Dustin said.
Tiffany said since the other three sons were born closer together she got used to being pregnant and having an infant with other young children in the house, but Emerson has reminded her of what it is like to have a newborn.
“I had a break where they were all becoming more independent and so having one that’s completely dependent on you, it takes some getting used to again,” she said.
The other three sons are school age and more independent, and the couple said Paxton has become more responsible and done a good job of helping out with chores, so they can be more attentive to Emerson.
“We can enjoy his baby stages a little more,” Tiffany said.