Commuters in Springfield should expect delays.
Sarpy County Public Work’s crews began a mill-and-overlay project on Platteview Road from 120th Street to Sixth Street with construction expecting to last about three weeks depending on the weather.
Platteview Road will be open to traffic during the construction process, but portions of the road will be limited to a single lane.
Crews are milling off 1 inch of the top layer of the road surface, repairing the road base and applying a new 3-inch layer of asphalt.
Pilot cars will lead traffic through the restricted areas.
Sarpy County Public Works is asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.