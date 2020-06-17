Sarpy County offices resumed walk-in service Monday.
“County administration and staff have worked diligently to bring us back to regular operations,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “We ask that members of the public reciprocate by following public health recommendations before coming to our offices.”
Walk-ins may experience longer wait times than usual. Scheduling an appointment is encouraged and may be done at sarpy.com.
“My staff at the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is dedicated to serving our neighbors, friends and community, and we want to make sure everyone has access to all of the services we provide. In addition to helping you in person, many of our services can be completed online, via mail or using our secure drop box,” Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger said.
“If your business requires an in-person visit, we ask that you utilize our online system to make an appointment or to join our virtual queue. This will reduce your wait time and help us manage the number of people in our office. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience and understanding.”
The Sarpy County Clerk’s Office will not isn't offering passport application services at this time. They are working with the U.S. State Department to resume this service as soon as possible.
“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our customers and workforce we are working with the State Department to determine the best time to begin issuing passport applications again. These applications contain personally identifiable information, so to protect our citizens’ privacy, we are waiting until the agency starts processing regular applications again. They are currently only processing emergency applications. We will immediately inform the public when we can again start accepting applications. We look forward to serving you,” said Deb Houghtaling, Sarpy County clerk/register of deeds.
All of the county’s health and safety measures will continue.
These include glass barriers at all customer-service counters, touchless hand sanitizing stations throughout and allowing for appropriate social distancing.
In addition to monitoring yourself for COVID-19 symptoms, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask or cloth face covering while inside the courthouse.
“We strongly recommend people continue to use our online services, or contact the departments by phone or email before coming to our offices. We can take care of most business that way, saving you time and a trip to the courthouse,” Kelly said.
The District, County and Juvenile Courts remain open. All hearings will proceed as scheduled unless other arrangements have been made. If you have business with the courts, park in the west parking lot and use the west entrance to the Courthouse.