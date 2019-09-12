Several events are on the horizon at the Sarpy County Museum.
• The Museum will host its annual Fundraiser Dinner on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Bellevue University Administration Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd.
There will be live music from local rock and blues band BluesAgent. In addition to live music there will be raffle prizes, a catered dinner and a wine pull.
Tickets for the dinner are on sale at the museum, 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue, and are $30 for individuals and $150 for a table of six.
• The Museum will host a free lecture from historian Jeannette Gabriel on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
The lecture details Omaha activist Shirley Goldstein and her efforts to relocate Soviet Jews from the USSR.
• The Museum’s garage sale will be Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Sale items include antique furniture, holiday decorations, books and kitchen gadgets.