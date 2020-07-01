Applying for a building permit in Sarpy County just got easier: you can now submit building permit applications on the Sarpy County website: sarpy.com.
The new online system also lets users track the status of an application, schedule inspections, submit documents and make payments.
“We are excited to offer this new service to our residents, which will save them time and simplify the building permit process,” said Donna Lynam, interim director of the Sarpy County Planning & Building Department.
Sarpy County only issues permits for work within the county’s zoning jurisdiction.Those living in one of the five Sarpy cities or within their zoning jurisdictional area will need to apply for permits with the city. To determine which zoning jurisdiction your project is in, visit the Zoning and Jurisdiction Lookup Tool or contact the Sarpy County Planning & Building Department.
For questions about building permit requirements in Sarpy County, contact the Sarpy County Planning and Building Department at planning@sarpy.com or 402-593-1555.