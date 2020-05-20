Banners congratulating Gretna High School’s Class of 2020 began to pop up last week.
With one banner installed at Gretna High School, three more banners were installed at the “entrances” to town over the weekend.
The banners were a joint effort on behalf of the GHS Class of 2000, its members coming together to show support to the Class of 2020.
“We were supposed to have our 20-year reunion this summer,” said Zack Houser, a GHS Class of 2000 graduate. “That got postponed to next year, but we thought it’d still be cool to do something for the kids this year. I haven’t lived in Nebraska since 2006 and there are several in our class that are away, but we wanted to come together to really emphasize the sense of community we have. From the Class of 2000, we wanted to show our support.”
Members of the Class of 2000 used a Facebook page to coordinate, coming to the general consensus that banners would be an effective sign of support.
After getting approval from the school, the Class of 2000 worked with Be Seen Signs to design and create the banners.
“With our class reunion meant to be this summer, that gave us the opportunity to reflect on this year’s graduating class,” Houser said. “It really gave us the realization of how much going to Gretna meant to us.”