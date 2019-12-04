Tomorrow kids and their parent/guardians can lace up their basketball shoes together for the fifth annual Roundball Shootout event.
This year, the basketball contest will be held at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.
The event is free with a free throw contest for children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade, and a three point contest for grades five through eight.
Kids and parents/guardians will compete as teams of two in the free throw contest. Each team member will shoot 15 free throws and boys and girls will compete separately. Prizes will be awarded to the top team in each grade.
Alex Schiphoff, Sarpy County Tourism athletic events coordinator, said in previous years there have been 30 to 40 groups that have showed up for the free throw contest.
For the three point contest each participant will shoot three shots from five different locations beyond the arc. Boys and girls will compete separately and prizes will be awarded to the top shooter in each grade.
This will be the second year of the three point contest and Schiphoff said last year there were around 10 participants.
The free throw contest will begin at 6 p.m. and the three point contest will begin at 7:30 p.m.
There is no preregistration for the event. Registration and warm ups will begin 30 minutes before scheduled start times.
“This an opportunity for kids and their guardians to get out and team up together,” Schiphoff said.
For more information, visit cityoflavista.org/twasthelights.