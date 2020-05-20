Roma Italian Restaurant is doing what it can to cook up smiles during the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-owned business in Bellevue donated meals to local seniors as a way to give back to the community, Roma co-owner Albert Gashi said.
“This is a hard time,” Albert said. “The people were supporting us so much, so we just want to support them back.”
Most recently, the restaurant donated meals to members of the Papillion Landing 55+ Club.
At lunchtime today, cars lined up on Tuesday outside Papillion Landing to pick up the free entrées: their choice of spaghetti with red sauce or fettuccine alfredo. A total of 86 meals were distributed.
“I think that was wonderful for these guys to do that,” 55+ Club manager Donna Monteleagre said. “It just gives an opportunity for seniors to get out of the house, even if it’s just in a car drive through.”
Roma also prepared pasta for elderly and physically handicapped people enrolled in Bellevue's Specialized Transportation Program. Albert said the city recommended the program to him and his brother, co-owner Jimmy Gashi, when they asked how they could help.
On May 12, 147 Bellevue residents received meals delivered by Bellevue’s Specialized Transportation Drivers, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Albert said he’s grateful the people of Sarpy County have helped his restaurant during this difficult time for businesses.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us,” Albert said. “I hope we’ll get through this so we can see all the people again in our restaurant.”
Roma, located at 605 Fort Crook Road N. in Bellevue, is open for curbside pickup during its regular business hours — Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested in placing an order should call 402-916-5820.