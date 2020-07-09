Sarpy County Fair Board President Rich Jansen could never afford to go to the local fair as a kid.
When Jansen got the chance to be on the fair board in 1979, he set out to improve the fair’s accessibility and entertainment for everyone.
After serving 41 years on the fair board, Jansen has decided this year will be his last on the board.
He said the amount of time he has served on the fair board is longer than some of the board members have been alive.
“I really enjoyed it,” Jansen said, “A lot of people get on the board for personal gain but when they get on that board, there’s no personal gain whatsoever.”
The status of this year’s fair due to the coronavirus has caused Jansen to have mixed feelings about retirement but he said he is still leaning in that direction.
“It gets in your blood after a while, just like me farming. Heck I should be retired, but I’m not,” Jansen said, “I always tell everybody that I’m going to die with my boots on.”
In his 41 years on the fair board, Jansen has seen growth in all areas from the diversity of the entertainment to the attendance numbers.
He said 4-H clubs used to take up around two-thirds of the fair due to the large number of rural people with livestock.
4-H participants used to get paid out $14,000 and today the fair pays around somewhere between $8 and $9,000 to the 4-H kids.
Although the 4-H aspect leveled off over the years, the rest of the fair has seen growth.
Since Jansen joined in 1979, the tractor pull has tripled in size and a demolition derby and beer garden were added to the fair.
The attendance has also seen tremendous growth.
“When I first got on, if we had 12- to 15,000 people, we thought it was really a good year and now you know, we’re up there in that 65 to 80,000 range,” Jansen said.
Jansen attributes some of the success of the fair to the growth of Sarpy County.
“It was always a challenge for me every year, if I can see somebody smile or say thanks, I was paid in full,” Jansen said.
Running the Sarpy County Fair was not a one man show and Jansen said the most important part of his success running the fair was his wife, Mary Ann.
“She was the one behind the scenes helping me with all the paperwork,” Jansen said, “She made me look good.”
Jansen does not plan to be a stranger when it comes to the Sarpy County Fair moving forward.
“I think it’s time for me to maybe sit on the sideline and enjoy the fair, you know, be on the other side,” Jansen said.