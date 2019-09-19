Sunday of Labor Day weekend, I was pleased to see the red, white and blue “Open” flag outside of the Sojourn Cafe.
I had been thinking about their biscuits and gravy since my first stop there. This time I tried the special southwestern biscuits and gravy. Since my server said it was a spicy version, I was prepared with my water just in case.
There was a hint of spice but not overwhelming as my friendly server said they go for, “flavor spice rather than pain spice.” While it was good, I’ll stick with the classic since there was more food than I choose to eat. They do make fantastic coffee and are great about keeping your cup filled. I look forward to trying something on the lunch menu.
Helen Savich recently enjoyed a visit from her son, Doug, who lives in California. Her granddaughter Stacy came down from Wisconsin so they had a wonderful family get together. Besides visiting, they went shopping and out to eat and of course watched Nebraska football.
Sept. 4 at the Ralston American Legion after our dinner and bingo we were treated to a piece of delicious cake. It tasted like wedding cake and the reason was the 49th wedding anniversary of Donna and Larry Pallet.
The cake was a beautiful white icing with copper leaves Cake Gallery creation. Since Larry was busy working in the kitchen, their daughter Jennifer came and brought the cake so we could all share in their celebration.
Recently I spotted a DVD of “Sit and Be Fit.” It was the exercise tape they were using at the senior center when I started 13 years ago so I bought it. Karen Vershaw was then leading the classes and when she could no longer do it I took it over and made some changes. I have since bought a variety of DVDs so that we now have seven different ones that we rotate and use along with props like weights, a ball, plates and maracas. I thought for a bit of nostalgia I’d try the “Sit and Be Fit.” Wow, we have come a long way.
That DVD was so tame, we gave up after one segment and switched to our “Richard Simmons and the Silver Foxes.” Exercise class is at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Friday (unless the roads are icy and we seniors prefer to stay home). Come join us, it is a good work out.
The September trip to Sloan, Iowa, and the WinnaVegas Casino was fun. Dorothy, who said she won then lost but still came home with some money, said they had a new “neat” bus driver named Jeff, who helped people on and off the bus, “had a lot of spirit” and was a good driver. The casino got a whole lot of new machines which they plan to try out on next month’s trip. The October trip will be Oct. 8. Be sure to call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to make your reservation.
Last Wednesday was Sept. 11 and the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Diane West read a moving tribute to the 9/11 victims and we observed a long moment of silence. It was a surprise that our lunch was free thanks to a donation from the Knights of Columbus. Diane Walters reported that we collected $66.05 in our box on the back desk for the Stephen Center, making our year to date donation $523.65. Our entertainment that day was Pamela Sue Kragt, from the Merrymakers. Pamela sang a wide variety of country western songs and gave us some background associated with them. There were songs by Crystal Gayle, Glen Campbell, Buck Owens, Tanya Tucker and Gene Autry to name a few. There was a lot of audience participation, singing along, foot tapping and hand clapping. Leslie Hanley even got up to dance. At the end as promised, Pamela taught us how to yodel. Thanks to Ila Hossler, our program coordinator, for arranging our entertainment.
That same evening at the Ralston American Legion, Marilyn and Larry Dyer were back from their road trip to the Black Hills. They enjoyed the drive and got to see Crazy Horse, which is still progressing, Mount Rushmore, Wall Drug, Bear Country USA, Custer State Park and Deadwood where they checked out some of the numerous casinos.
The Fouts family was also back. Margaret had spent some time in the hospital followed by recuperation at home and is now enjoying getting out and being with people again. While she did not win a candy bar, her son, Scott, did and I’m sure will share. Joann Stenberg was feeling better and back with us for dinner and bingo.
Our menu for Oct. 2 will be roast pork, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes and pudding. Call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center