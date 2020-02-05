From fractions to reading, elementary and middle school students across Ralston Public Schools are getting the extra help they need.
This year RPS introduced WIN Time, a designated time where students can get extra help in subjects they are struggling with as well as extend their knowledge on subjects they are covering in class.
The idea of What I Need Time came about after teachers and school officials discussed an efficient way to help students better understand classroom material.
Every day for 30 minutes, elementary schools take part in the new implemented program while middle schools do it twice a week.
In that 30 minutes, students work in groups to help grasp concepts taught in the classroom.
Students who do not need extra help are given activities to further extend knowledge the other students are working on.
For example, if a class uses WIN Time to focus on subtraction, students who comprehend the material would be given more challenging subtraction problems to work on.
Through WIN Time, students receive customized learning.
Dr. Cecilia Wilken, director of teaching and learning, said the district’s goal is to help students.
“We really want to support them in their learning and help them feel successful and be successful in school,” Wilken said.
“It’s really something that we’re constantly trying to do and that is to help students be successful and to teach them wherever they are at. It’s very rewarding.”
Because of WIN Time, Wilken said, students feel more comfortable asking questions.
“That’s been one of the wonderful things,” Wilken said. “I’ve talked to teachers and they told me how students love being in WIN Time.
“I think that’s because they are comfortable being able to work through what questions they may have.”
This time also allows teachers to present lessons in a different way and customize them to fit students’ needs.
“Our staff just do an amazing job at really listening to where students are and responding to what they need,” Wilken said.
Dr. Ashley Tomjack, Blumfield Elementary principal, said she is grateful to be in a district that offers targeted learning time.
“I’m so proud of our teachers for all their work with this project,” Tomjack said.
“They are the reason this has been so successful. It’s truly a testament to their work, innovation and dedication to our students. It’s been fun seeing the dividends.”
Ralston Middle School Principal Andy Parizek said before, students would get extra help or retake assessments before and after school and even during lunch, but thanks to WIN Time, that’s not always necessary.
“Our goal is for all students to learn at high levels. We know students do not always learn at the same rate. WIN Time provides time in the middle school schedule for re-teaching, homework assistance and enrichment,” Parizek said.
Though WIN Time is a new program, schools are already seeing a difference in their students and their ability to obtain information.
“We’ve already seen that our students have grown from this and are having a lot of success,” Wilken said.