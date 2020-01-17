Through music and movement, a kindergarten teacher at Seymour Elementary aspires to start every day off right with dancing and smiles.
Every morning Sarah Meader’s class begins their day with Wiggle Time, a time where students dance, practice yoga and do breathing techniques.
“Music and movement are so important and it makes me excited and happy to do it with them,” Meader said. “This is my favorite part of the day. It actually helps me to feel uplifted for them.”
During this time, students are encouraged to express themselves through movement. From yoga poses to high energy dance moves, the time is theirs, Meader said.
Meader, a certified yoga teacher, said her hope is to motivate students to have the best day possible.
Each day, Meader chooses a different song for students. From AC/DC and Kygo to James Taylor, she plays a wide range of tunes.
“I want them to hear everything. There’s so much amazing and inspiring music out there,” Meader said.
But each song holds a purpose as Meader dedicates one to a different student every morning.
Meader said she dedicates songs to students based not only on what the student likes, but what songs reminds her of the student.
“This is their song, they can own it. It’s for them,” she said.
“I think it’s great for kids to be empowered and know that they are so special and I just think it starts their day out right.”
After the song ends, Meader leads the class in yoga poses followed by breathing techniques.
“It really helps them calm down from something that’s really high energy to something that’s more focused,” Meader said.
Meader said she notices a difference in her students throughout the day after Wiggle Time.
“We have a lot of kiddos from different backgrounds and sometimes when they came in they are grouchy for whatever reason,” she said. “I notice that their energy is up higher, they have a smile on their face and they are able to tackle things more easily.”
Three times a day, Meader and her class take yoga breaks — in the morning, after lunch and at the end of the day.
When the students are learning something challenging, Meader said she always reminds them their yoga time is coming.
“They look forward to those times when they know they can have a break,” she said.
Through Wiggle Time, Meader said, students are learning the most important lesson of all, self worth.
“It’s really helped them with positivity within themselves, makes them feel stronger and lets them know that they are special,” she said.