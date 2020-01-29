Like many saints with common — and, sometimes not so common — names, there are a number of St. Geralds in the Catholic Church.
Ralston’s St. Gerald parish and school is named for St. Gerald of Mayo, and there’s very little information about the English monk who became bishop of Mayo (though there is some question to the latter).
Gerald, according to catholicireland.net, was born in Northumbria in northeast England, and was the leader of a group of Anglo-Saxon monks that settled in Mayo at the end of the 7th century and his monastery there continued for many centuries.
It’s said Gerald created other abbeys in his life before he died March 13, 731 in Galway, Ireland. He is buried in Mayo, Ireland.
His feast day is March 13.