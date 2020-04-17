Despite being out of the classroom, teachers at Ralston Public Schools are doing what they can to stay connected to their students amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, Wildewood Elementary started a read aloud program in which teachers and staff conduct virtual storytimes.
The program allows teachers throughout the building to submit a video of themselves reading a book of their choice.
Ashley Holmes, Wildewood principal, said she had no trouble getting her staff to participate.
“All the staff have really loved the idea and jumped on board,” Holmes said.
“Teachers are definitely craving that connection and this is a great way to get everyone involved.”
The storytime videos are posted on the school’s Facebook page Monday through Friday, typically before noon.
Students and their families, Holmes said, have shown appreciation for the videos.
“It’s about the connection. They love seeing staff members and hearing their voices,” she said.
Holmes said teachers read a variety of stories, including chapter books and picture books to appeal to all age elementary grade levels.
“We have been able to reach a wide audience,” she said. “It meets the age range from our preschoolers all the way to our sixth graders.”
Holmes said the best part of the program is watching her teachers stay connected to their students.
“Our teachers are so dedicated and have no doubt made this process as easy as it can be in a hard time,” she said.
“They really have come together to create a virtual experience we can provide to our families and I am honored to help serve this community and just be a part of it.”
Deanna Anderson, a reading specialist at Wildewood, helped develop the read aloud program as a way to keep in touch with students.
“When we heard that school was going to be out, it was surprising to all of us and we know it was really sudden for the kids because we didn’t get to communicate it with them or really talk to them,” Anderson said.
“I wanted it to be a way we could have some more interaction with students and families and give them something fun to look forward to.”
Especially now, Anderson said, it is crucial to maintain a connection with students.
“It is really vital right now. We really want the kids and their families to know we are still there and we are really thinking of them and we love them,” she said. “We just really miss everybody a lot.”
Karen Western Elementary also introduced a read aloud program last month. The videos are posted every other day on the school’s Facebook page.
Andrew Mather, principal at Karen Western, said he is happy to provide this virtual interaction with students.
“We’re concerned about students’ ability to read and students’ access to books, but also that connection with their teachers and staff,” Mather said.
Teachers who volunteer to make a read aloud video are encouraged to include their own children and pets in their videos to create a more personal connection, Mather said.
“By doing this, we are providing access to reading materials, but also it’s connecting them with the staff and it’s making a personal connection as well,” he said.
The videos are aimed at all grade levels from preschool to sixth grade and each is interpreted for students in Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program at Karen Western.
Because of these videos, Mather said students are able to see their teachers and know that they are still a constant in their lives.
“We are blessed with a phenomenal staff," he said. "We have a lot of staff who care about their kids and miss their kids so this is a great way for them to give back.
“It really shows the commitment of teachers in general. Just because students are not within the four walls of the building doesn't mean we are not working hard to serve them and care about them.”
Margaret Knight, instructional coach at Karen Western, helped start the program as a way for teachers to continue to bond with their students.
“I thought it would be an easy way for us to communicate remotely with our students,” Knight said.
Knight said the program has received a lot of positive feedback via Facebook comments, and with every video she is inspired by the teachers’ dedication to their students.
“I think it’s really heartwarming and encouraging to know that even under difficult circumstances, teachers can connect with their students and their families,” she said.