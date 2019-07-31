Through faith and play, Trinity United Methodist Church is excited to educate children at the church’s new childcare facility.
In the coming weeks, the church at 8009 Q St. will begin construction on Trinity Learning Center where children will not only learn about God, but also life skills and academics.
“We are really focusing on faith, life skills and academics,” said Megan Greise, director of Trinity Learning Center.
Greise said talk of a new childcare facility started buzzing about two years ago.
Now she and other staff members are eager to see their plans unfold.
“We were looking for a new outreach in the community and a way to reach families with younger children,” Greise said.
The program will be open to children age 6 weeks until they start kindergarten and will center around learning through play.
“We want our kids to be prepared for kindergarten when they leave our program,” she said.
The learning center will have infant, toddler and preschool classrooms.
What makes Trinity standout from other care centers, Greise said, is children will learn about topics that interest them.
“Our curriculum will be based on the children’s interests,” she said.
Also, the facility will allow children to better explore nature through a natural playground where students can plant flowers and play in a sandbox.
“We have some awesome areas where they can dig and plant things,” she said. “One of my big goals is to acquaint them to nature.”
While the church does incorporate faith into the curriculum, the program is open to all children and families regardless of religious beliefs as well as people from around the metro area.
Construction is expected to start later this month with hopes of a completed facility in the fall, Greise said.
“I’m just excited to offer a high-quality program,” Greise said.
Trinity Learning Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While there is no set opening date, Trinity Learning Center is accepting applications. Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child should email info@tlcralston.org.