Ron Demming was back in the kitchen for August catfish night at the Ralston American Legion, finally giving Larry Pallet a night off.
Paul Linnell was taking orders and serving meals. We had a group from the senior center, Charlene Lauer, Dorothy Schultz, Grace Engelmann and Marty. Grace’s, niece, Marsha, joined us and she and Dorothy shared experiences of traveling to Alaska.
We all enjoyed our meals. Catfish along with carp is served the third Friday of each month.
Aug. 21 was birthday cake day at the senior center. Diane took the group picture which will be on the hall bulletin board. Pictured are: Donna Dix, Bonnie Wolf, Joan Mulder and Becky Uhe. Diane also led us in singing the birthday song. After lunch we enjoyed birthday cake and ice cream. The store-bought cakes were provided by me, Joan Mulder and Sharon Kirk. Bev Sadler baked a German chocolate cake and Darla Majewski a lemon cake. Since they did the baking on what seemed like the hottest day ever, we really appreciated their efforts. Donna Trask provided the ice cream. Also celebrating an August birthday but not previously mentioned are Tammy McDowell, Linda Dunn, Phil Vaughn, Curt Buechler and Judy Rehn.
At the Ralston American Legion that same evening, Anne Mecseji was our bingo caller and our regular team was back in the kitchen. Larry Pallet shared some fresh green peppers from his garden and Larry and Marilyn Dyer shared some cucumbers from theirs. We had winners all around the room, among them Dean Betzer, Rich and Donna Krambeck, Norma Linnell, Larry Dyer and myself.
Tom and Carolyn Sullivan recently took a road trip to Fort Collins, Colorado, and visited with a cousin of Carolyn’s. They enjoyed visiting and reliving old times. On the way back they stopped at Chimney Rock and the Scottsbluff Monument.
Lavonne Gibbs, the sister of Gloria House, visited from Springfield. She joined us for the Thursday bingo party at the senior center, saying she never wins anything. Two hours later she was shocked to have won four times. Not only did she go home with a lovely kitchen towel but won $1.25 in quarters. We introduced her to some new plays which reminded me of when I first started and learned of all the options there were to win. Charlotte Hazuka had a lucky streak also.
Dorothy Schultz was our faithful bingo caller and Darla Majewski served refreshments with some help from Virginia Hilbers.
We ended the month of August with a special treat. For some of us the fact that the lima beans on the menu were replaced with green beans and corn niblets was an extra bonus. Of course those that really like lima beans were not as pleased. Thanks to Ila Hossler, our program coordinator, we had extra entertainment from the Three Young Irishmen. It was evident that Mike Healey, Dan Sullivan and Terry Finney enjoyed telling stories and singing a wide variety of songs for us.
We were invited to sing along and enjoyed old familiar songs as well as a few we had not heard before. Mike, who had been married for 57 years, sang “It’s a Long Time,” a song he had written for his girlfriend who later became his wife. Later in the show he read the touching poem he had written for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Later that same evening, Saint Gerald Friends on Q senior group held their annual indoor picnic and bingo. No doubt this is a favorite event as over 70 seniors filled the social hall. After enjoying the delicious chicken catered by Lil Willy’s we played bingo. We are grateful to have Shirley Cloyd as our new bingo caller. There were winners all around the room with Ken Stanton winning the frame and Betty Krause winning the blackout. Upcoming events can be found on the church notes section below. Rita Guenette announced they welcome new members and volunteers for their planning committee.
Ralston Senior Center calendars can be found on the back table at the senior center. The menus for September are: Sept. 11 — Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable; Sept. 18 — Sloppy Joe, macaroni salad and pudding; Sept. 25 — Chicken and noodle casserole, salad and fruit. We will have entertainment by a member of the Merrymakers, Pamela Sue Kragt on Sept. 11. Be sure to call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. Also the bus to Sloan, Iowa, and the WinnaVegas Casino goes again on Tuesday. Call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
Janet Rentko is a member of the
Ralston Senior Center