Ralston bakers put their best pie forward during the annual Pie Baking Contest/Pie and Ice Cream Social on July 3. A total of 16 pies were submitted. From refreshing fruit to savory chocolate, people had a variety to choose from.
First place: Fruit: Nicole Trutna, lattice top peach pie. Other: Tara, Alex and Ashlee McCarty, snicker doodle chess pie.
Second place: Fruit: Sandy Sandquist, strawberry and raspberry rhubarb pie. Other: Nicole Trutna, triple chocolate chunk pecan pie.
Third place: Fruit: Tom, Alex and Ashlee McCarty, mixed fruit pie. Other:Trudy Fennell, chocolate pecan pie.
First place winners received a choice of a $30 gift certificate to Main Street Cafe or Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. Second place recipients received a choice of a $20 gift certificate to Agave Azteca restaurant or Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. Third place recipients received a $10 gift certificate to TCBY. The judges received a $15 gift certificate to Don & Millie’s.