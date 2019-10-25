The Ralston Schools Foundation awarded $6,750 to teachers through its Teacher Grant program, which is designed to provide funding to teachers with innovative and instructional ideas.
The grant recipients:
Jessica Laughlin — Meadows Elementary. Grant: Full STEAM AHEAD!
Funds will be used to purchase items for STEAM challenges, family night events and collaboration.
Lisa Gustafson and Geri Kaufman — Karen Western Elementary, Grant: STEAM Activities.
Funds will be used to purchase Rubik’s Cubes and Strawbees for student use.
Jodi Heiser — Blumfield and Seymour Elementary, Grant: Shapescapes in Art.
Funds will be used to purchase Shapescapes Sculpture in a Box for art classes.
Meredith Johnston — Wildewood Elementary, Grant: Makerspace.
Funds will be used to create a school makerspace with creative hands-on activities involving science, engineering and architectural design.
Tim Krayer — Wildewood Elementary, Grant: Team Building Break Out Boxes.
Funds will be used to purchase breakout boxes that allow students to solve clues, unlock a series of locks and “break out” by being the first team to open the box.
Lynn Behounek — Ralston Middle School, Grant: MakeDo for WIN Time.
Funds will be used to purchase hands-on construction challenges involving MakeDo kits.
Michelle Caples — Blumfield Elementary, Grant: Building Reading Stamina with I.D.R.
Funds will be used to increase classroom libraries so students can self-select the right books during Individualized Reading Time.
Stacey Stoffel — Mockingbird Elementary, Grant: Morning Soft Start Activities.
Funds will be used to purchase puzzles, building materials and logic games to help students get ready for the school day.
Andrew Mather, Rachel Wright and Whitley Hettenbaugh — Karen Western Elementary, Grant: One School, One Book.
Funds will be used to provide each student with a book for the opportunity to participate in a family-school book club.
Heather Pash and Barb Stratman — Blumfield Elementary, Grant: School-to-Home Literacy Connection.
Funds will be used to purchase take home books for struggling and/or beginning readers as part of the Leveled Literacy Intervention Program.
Christine Redemske — Ralston Middle School, Grant: Coding Tools for Middle School.
Funds will be used to purchase BBC Micro:Bit devices which are micro-computers with LEDs, Bluetooth and sensors that can be programmed by students.
Malachi Behrens — Seymour Elementary, Grant: Aquatic Therapy.
Funds will be used to purchase water adaptive toys for special education students utilizing weekly aquatic therapy at Ralston High School.