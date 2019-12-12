While we missed seeing our friends and getting together for lunch at the senior center on the last Wednesday of November, some people enjoyed some other activities.
Since the weather was not so good that Wednesday and Friday, I for one was delighted. I did not have to drive and see just how slippery the roads were.
Jan Cline had 54 guests for dinner the next day, and even though she is very organized she was quite busy. Charlotte Doyle was away dog sitting for her niece.
Charlotte Killion looked forward to getting together with her best friend and going to the Cracker Barrel for Thanksgiving dinner, and Bev Sadler was making preparations for her family dinner.
Thanksgiving was a great day for many. Dorothy Schultz said dinner was great and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Charlene Lauer enjoyed a Thanksgiving banquet at Horsemen’s Park with her son, Dennis, and her daughter in law, and Nina Henry celebrated with family at her niece’s home.
Mary and Anthony Perry took a trip to Boston to spend the holiday with daughter Ginny and her family. They were lucky to be able to change their reservations and get back before the major snowstorm hit Boston.
I had a great Thanksgiving with family. My nephew Andrew smoked a turkey, which was fantastic, and Jennifer made a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. She said it was the first one she’d done.
Julianna made the appetizers and she and I set the table. Weather prevented them from taking their annual trip to Wisconsin, but it worked out great for me.
While we waited for the freshly baked pie to cool, I taught them to play my favorite game: left, right and center.
At a recent Friends on Q meal, I got to sit and talk with Teresa Paal, the music ministry director. Teresa grew up in Cass County and had some interesting stories to tell.
She said among the things her mother taught her was she needed to know to get a husband, how to start a fire and keep it going, how to make a pie crust from scratch, make Angel Food Cake one day then use the yolks the next day to make a Sunshine Cake. She learned to knit, crochet and embroider as well as wash clothes using a washboard. Later, when away at college, she got out her washboard to scrub some sweaters doing a much better job than her classmates, who then lined up to use the washboard. Teresa said she loved growing up on a farm and milking cows.
The senior center is all decorated for Christmas: tree, tables, walls and bulletin board. On Dec. 3, city workers Cliff Whitley and Ben Bouska put together the big tree and strung the lights. Then the volunteer elves Lorna and Ole Swingen, Ron Wilson, Diane West, Bev Sadler, Charlotte Doyle and Darla Majewski did the decorating. Lorna arranged the beautiful Nativity scene on the back table while Ole patiently put in each hook so others could hang the ornaments.
It looked very festive as we enjoyed lunch last Wednesday. We were entertained by John Worsham of the Merrymakers. John played and sang a variety of Christmas songs we were all familiar with and invited us to sing a long. Being from the South, he said one of his favorites is the classic southern Christmas song “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”
Also very popular are World War II songs which John said have the main theme, I miss you, I love you and get home safe.
He ended with a song that he said, “You can’t be sad when you do this song.” The song was “Santa Looks a Lot Like Daddy.” Our former program coordinator Ila Hossler had planned this entertainment for us prior to her move to South Dakota.
Diane Walters reported we had collected $57 in November for the Stephen Center, making our year to date donations $725.40. With this she was able to purchase another 100 bus tickets making our total to date 500 bus tickets.
Some of our members could not be with us for lunch as they were enjoying the annual Five Points Bank luncheon for Golden Club Members at the La Vista Convention Center.
It was very elegant, with white tablecloths with blue napkins. The meal was a mixture of green salad, cherry tomatoes and cucumber, chicken Parmigiana, potatoes and green beans. The dessert was a choice of chocolate or lemon cake with whipped cream frosting. The Creighton Prep Boy’s Choir sang Christmas songs and were great.
Later that evening at the Ralston American Legion, the regulars were all back for bingo and food. I was back to my chicken Philly, and I did check and, yes, they will be serving catfish on the third Friday, which will be Dec. 20.
Scott Fouts was back from a long weekend trip to Las Vegas where he had fun celebrating his birthday. He must have brought some luck back with him because he managed to bingo three times including the blackout, made up for all the times he was just one number short.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center