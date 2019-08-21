At Karen Western Elementary School, good lighting and filters don’t make a good selfie, but confidence does.
This year, sixth-grade teacher Sara Conahan implemented the theme of “Believe in Your Selfie.”
With the theme, Conahan said she hopes to boost her students’ self confidence with an engaging approach.
“I was trying to find something fresh that would be relatable to this upper grade,” Conahan said. “They all have phones, they all know what a selfie is so we are trying to tie in their social world with their school world.”
When school began, Conahan spoke to her class on the importance of believing in themselves.
“As teachers, we say, ‘We believe in you,’ and ‘I know you can do it,’ so I really wanted to shift the focus as they get ready for middle school to have them believe in themselves,” she said.
At the front of the classroom, there is an empty bulletin board that reads “Believe in Your Selfie.”
As students complete projects they are proud of and receive high test scores and homework grades, Conahan will have them take a selfie with their work and hang it on the bulletin board for the class to admire.
“My goal is to fill that with positive self-images of the kids,” Conahan said.“It’s really important we pump them up, but my goal is for them to pump themselves up.”
However, the theme goes beyond the bulletin board. When Conahan sees her students are discouraged or frustrated in the classroom, she takes a moment and says to the class, “believe in your ...” and the class responds “selfie.”
“It’s just a way to get them to stop, think and realize they don’t need to be down on themselves and they can keep working through it until they figure it out,” she said.
Conahan also plans to display her students’ selfies outside of her classroom door in hopes to remind them they are all special in a unique way.
“Today, there’s a lot of self-doubt, you’re comparing yourself to other people, especially on social media so I thought I could tie in social media with confidence,” she said.
As her students complete their last year of elementary school and prepare for middle school, Conahan said she wants them to have faith in themselves.
“My hope is that they know they can believe in themselves because they are good enough and they don’t need to compare themselves to other people,” she said. “If they have that positive mindset, that can make all the difference in how they are achieving in school.”