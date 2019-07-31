How many of you took a fun trip this summer? I recently took a trip to Minnesota with my family —we went to Mall of America, the Sculpture Garden and Minnehaha Park. While it was fun to get away for a while and spend some quality time with my family, one of my favorite parts of the trip was the drive, as it allowed me time to catch up on some of my summer reading.
If any of you are planning on squeezing in a last minute trip before summer ends, be sure to stop in and check out plenty of books to read during your flight or on your drive. Even if you’re the one who gets stuck in the driver’s seat, Baright’s got you covered. We have a wonderful and expansive selection of audio books that will ensure you’ll still get some books read, even while driving.
Well folks, today’s date is July 31. Summer is drawing to a close and it won’t be long before schools are back in session. The end of summer also means that my time here at Baright will unfortunately be ending soon, as I’m serving as the library’s summer intern. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and will take this experience with me into all my future endeavors.
Our Summer Reading Program officially ends today, so be sure to get any last minute reading logs in to claim your prizes. I would like to take this time to thank our amazing summer sponsors for providing great reading incentives and donations that made all of our exciting summer events possible. I also want to thank our patrons who attended or participated in any or all of the events and activities we held over the course of the summer. We hope you had as much fun as we did!
Before school starts back up, however, we do have a few more events going on at the library. Today at 1:30 p.m. we have SAC Aerospace Museum Presents “Under Pressure!” as our big Wednesday event. Children can expand their knowledge during a demonstration over the nature of pressure. Following this event, we will also be drawing our grand prize winners for the Summer Reading Program.
On Sunday we will have our family movie day at 2 p.m. Can you guess what movie we will be watching? Here’s a hint: the movie is a live action film about a circus animal that has the ability to fly due to his rather large facial features. Snacks for the movie will be provided by the library.
Does your child love the musical ensemble known as Overall Buddies? Join us Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. as we welcome the creator of this musical sensation, Lori Lynn. We will sing, dance, stomp, hug and share laughs together. In addition to a musical concert, Lynn will also be offering early literacy tips for teachers and families as she is an early childhood specialist. Don’t miss this event that is sure to be fun and informative all at once.
Our teen game night will take place on Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Feel free to bring your own games or to use the ones provided by the library.
A reminder that our Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen runs through Aug. 8. This service provides children 18 and under with a free and nutritious lunch Monday through Friday from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Something that has been gaining popularity over the past few years is take-home DNA testing kits. By providing a small DNA sample and filling out the necessary paperwork, consumers can gain access to their DNA results. While these tests are intriguing, oftentimes people tend to have difficulty interpreting their results once they receive them.
If this is the case for you, or if you’re on the fence about trying one of these tests, Baright is here to help. Our monthly Lunch and Learn event is Genetic Genealogy. This presentation will be led by Dr. Lynne Farr, who taught pathophysiology at University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing graduate program for 25 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus. Join us on Aug. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. to learn how to use your results from the four major DNA testing companies, as learning how to understand these results can help you discover more about yourself than you ever thought possible.
Even though summer may be ending soon, Baright is still open and we are always here to help you with any questions you may have. Remember to keep reading no matter the season and have a great rest of your summer.
– Alexis Hostert is a summer intern for Baright Public Library