Despite being at home, Blumfield Elementary staff are doing what they can to show their fellow Bobcats just how much they are missed.
Last month, Blumfield staff sent a video to its students and families to remind them that even from a distance, they are still family.
The nine-minute video, which can be found on the school’s Facebook page, is made up of short clips of staff sending their love to students.
Blumfield Principal Casey Knight said the idea of the video sparked during a staff meeting where teachers brainstormed how to reach out to students and families.
“We just wanted a way to connect and maybe put a smile on their face and even their families face,” Knight said.
The best part about the video, Knight said, is the variety of personalities the video displays.
“There are some that are super heartfelt and some that are super goofy. They really put a lot of thought into that,” he said.
Blumfield staff is dedicated when it comes to staying in touch with students, Knight said.
“I give tons and tons of props to our staff because they are really working hard to connect with families and doing everything they can to help students feel connected and to help our families feel connected to the school,” he said.
Knight said he encourages students to send messages and videos to their teachers to stay connected.
“We’re all in this because we love kids and we are missing them a lot right now,” he said.
“Our staff are missing our kids just as much as our kids are missing our staff.”