Sunday
Open house at St. Gerald Catholic School from 8 a.m. to noon. All current and potential families are invited. The event is hosted by St. Gerald’s Home & School Association. St. Gerald’s Men’s Club will be serving a pancake breakfast.
Monday
Mismatched Monday Casual Day. Students can wear mismatched clothes and/or silly hair.
From 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. there will be an all-school read and feed. Snacks will be provided to students by the Home & School Association.
There will be silly dance breaks throughout the morning.
From 1 to 3 p.m. kindergarten through fifth grade will have a game day in their classrooms and the middle school will have their game day in the gym.
Tuesday
St. Gerald Catholic School is 60 years old and students and faculty will be able to dress in 1960s themed clothing to commemorate the anniversary.
From 10 to 11 a.m. there will be an all school ‘60s Retro Dance in the gym.
At 1:30 p.m. fourth through eighth grades will have a spelling bee in the gym while grades first through third will have classroom spelling bees.
Jan. 29
St. Gerald 60th anniversary T-shirt Day. Students are encouraged to wear their gray 60th T-shirt with their school uniform to show school spirit.
At 9:15 a.m. there will be an all-school living rosary, presented by the second and eighth graders, in the gym.
From 12:45 to 2:30 p.m. seventh and eighth grades will attend a chastity talk at an offsite location.
At 2 p.m. pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will be in the gym and sing along with a priest in the Ablaze program.
Jan. 30
Hat Day. Students can wear their favorite hat with their school uniform.
Eighth grade Mass at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral at 10 a.m. and lunch outing.
Thank you notes to parents will be written by students throughout the day.
Students will get to bowl at the student-built St. Gerald’s bowling alley and play in the gym. There is no set time yet for the event.
Jan. 31
Volleyball Casual Day. Students are encouraged to wear St. Gerald attire to show school spirit.
At 8:15 a.m. there will be an all-school Mass.
Lunch will be provided for students and staff by the Home & School Association.
At 1:45 p.m. in the gym the annual eighth grade vs. teachers volleyball game.