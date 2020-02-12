Matthew Pohlman has wanted to be a priest since he was in first grade at St. Gerald Catholic School.
Pohlman said both St. Gerald and Skutt Catholic High School had strong Catholic identities that helped him decide priesthood was what he wanted to pursue.
“Our day was structured in a way where we would make time to pray before class and go to Mass,” Pohlman said.
Prayer is something that Pohlman has carried over from his pre-college education to his daily life in seminary.
“I do find when I sit down to work on my seminary, they instill habits within us to offer up work to God,” Pohlman said.
A defining moment in Pohlman’s Catholic education was in his first grade class in April 2005 when his teacher turned on the TV so the class could watch the final days of Pope John Paul II’s life.
Pohlman said everyone around him, students and teachers, had a feeling the Pope would pass away soon because he was hardly able to speak at his last public outing.
“It was all to show St. Peter’s Square and all the people waiting for the sad news that pope had passed,” Pohlman said.
The event hit him emotionally, and coupled with his Catholic education put him on the path of priesthood.
Pohlman said his eighth grade year at St. Gerald was a formative one.
“Every first Friday of the month we would have what’s called a first Friday devotion and would have adoration in the afternoon,” Pohlman said.
“First Fridays of the month still feel special because St. Gerald taught us to set some time aside to be with Jesus.”
After St. Gerald, Pohlman attended Skutt where he participated in show choir and graduated in 2016.
He is in the fourth year of his seminary studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
Pohlman is majoring in philosophy and Catholic studies.
As a Catholic priest, Pohlman must profess and commit to a life of a celibacy, something he said he is well prepared.
“I’m excited for the sacrifice of living a celibate life because I know I will able to be with parishioners and be with people in a unique way,” Pohlman said.
One sacrifice he doesn’t need to make is his passion for music.
“There have been a lot of opportunities to be able to play the piano and sing,” Pohlman said. “I’m able to do a lot more things than I would have anticipated doing in seminary.”
Starting in August, Pohlman will study in Rome for four years at the Pontifical North American College.
“People call it the heart of the church because the Pope is there,” Pohlman said. “I’m excited to be visiting the sights and getting familiar with that culture.”
Pohlman visited Italy last spring when he served at a penance service for Pope Francis.
“He came out of a little door and we weren’t even expecting him,” Pohlman said.
“All of the servers were just hanging out and there was Pope Francis 10 feet away from us.”
The pontiff proceeded to shake everyone’s hand.
“I didn’t know too much Italian at the time, but I was able to greet him as the Holy Father and it was an amazing moment,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman said Pope Francis speaks English but is more proficient in Italian and uses an English translator.
Pohlman said he is practicing his Italian every day in preparation for his lectures in Rome where all classes are presented in Italian.