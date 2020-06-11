Due to coronavirus-related closures, local pools are opening for the 2020 summer season late and with limitations, while some remain closed for the year. Below is a list of decisions by pools in the Sarpy County and Ralston area:
Bellevue
Bellevue will open two out of its four pools — Gilbert, 498, 414 W. 30th Ave., and Cascio, 1500 Lawrence Lane — beginning Monday.
Dowding and Sun Valley Pools will remain closed, as well as the two splash pads at Banner and Everett Parks.
Cascio and Gilbert will be open to 60 people, and will allow 90-minute swim periods in three daily sessions at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The pools will allow people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cascio will also be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Gilbert will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit bellevue.net.
Papillion
Papio Bay Aquatic Center will be closed for the season. Papillion’s splash pads remain closed until further notice.
Papio Pool, a private pool located at 202 E. Lincoln St., will open Monday. The pool will be open daily at least from 1 to 9 p.m, and staff said hours may be extended since the pool’s capacity will be limited. Only members are allowed, as guests will not be permitted this year. To be placed on a waiting list, contact Membership@PapioPool.com. Both its swim team and swim lessons have been canceled for this season.
La Vista
La Vista Municipal Pool will be closed for the season.
Ralston
Oak Hill Pool is hoping to open by June 15 if they are all ready to go with maintenance. The pool hours will be from 1 to 9 p.m.
Pool members will be required to take a temperature check as they walk in. Chairs and tables will be sanitized and sorted to follow social distancing guidelines. There will be a max capacity of 70 people for now which is 25% capacity for the pool.
In a message from the Oak Hill Pool Facebook account, the pool is still working through the details on what to do if they are at capacity and more people show up.