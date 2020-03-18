Thirty-six people made the trip to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino on March 10.
The weather was nice so it was a good trip with a different bus driver. There were lots of big winners and some that left everything they took at the casino. They do not give up easily, so the group will be going again April 14. Be sure to call Dorothy 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
The senior center was all decorated for St. Patrick’s Day complete with special napkins as we enjoyed our corned beef and cabbage lunch. A lot of us were wearing green, the only thing missing was Irish music. Marge Patterson brought her daughter, Jean, who is visiting from Boise, Idaho, and since it was her table’s turn to serve they both were working the serving line.
Diane Walters reported we had collected $64.50 for the Stephen Center during the month of February. This made our year to date total $102.50 which bought 100 bus tickets. Diane is still taking membership renewals at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday. Join or rejoin and get your bright green membership card.
Over at the Ralston American Legion, now that hockey season is over Verne Mecseji is back. He had been faithfully attending games to watch his grand-nephew play.
Cora Mather is back from Las Vegas after attending her grandson’s wedding. The beautiful fantasy wedding took place is a castle.
With Cora back as our bingo caller and Verne back with his bags of candy for blackout winners, we had a good crowd for last week’s bingo. Scott Fouts won four times, the last one being the blackout so he got a bag of candy. Since it is Lent and the whole family gave up candy for Lent, it will be a few weeks until they enjoy it. Norma Linnell and I both managed to bingo also.
Since it is Lent, the Legion serves catfish every Friday. Larry Pallet and Paul Linnell do a great job with it.
We had a good crowd for the Thursday bingo party at the senior center. Darla Majewski made special St. Patrick’s Day towels which made for a very nice prize. Dorothy Schultz was our bingo caller and most everyone won at least once. Donna Trask and Jan Cline were in charge of refreshments and handing out prizes. Green iced cupcakes were the treat for break time.
Dode Homic commented how good it was to get out among friends and not be home listening to the latest news on the coronavirus. That changed later that evening when I got the call that the senior center will be closed this week.
The April calendars will be on the back table next week. The menu for April 1 will be mostaccioli with meat sauce, salad and fruit. Be sure to call Diane 402-885-8895 to reserve your seat.
Thank you for your comments and input, you know how to reach me.