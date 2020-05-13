It is almost two months since we have had this new way of living, spending so much time at home and often alone.
Now that gas is so much cheaper, I don’t need any. I have used way less than half a tank since this started. I actually miss getting gas and chatting with Angela at the Ralston gas station while she fills my tank.
After my last article where I mentioned my wine walk from the kitchen to the living room, my friends the Fouts decided to have hamburgers, french fries and a glass of wine for dinner. That Wednesday, there was no bingo but it was as close to our usual Wednesday evening as it could get.
I had to stop by to pick up and return something the next day and when I got there, I found lawn chairs arranged 6 feet apart in the driveway.
We sat down, wore masks and got to visit for a while. It was so good.
Then, on May 1, I did that in my driveway. My niece Julianna Perry graduated from Papillion-La Vista South High School and her parents Andrew and Jennifer drove her to pick up her diploma and stopped by her grandparent’s home and later my house so I could see her in her cap and gown and congratulate her.
There are videos and pictures on Facebook and I admire all the graduates for how well they are adapting and managing this situation.
Julianna received her blue cap and gown in a neat blue back pack that says Class of 2020. They get to keep the cap and gown, way back when I graduated we got to keep the tassel (yes, I still have mine). Thanks to modern technology we can watch the virtual graduation on Facebook or YouTube.
I had a nice chat on the phone with Dorothy Schultz. Dorothy fell a few weeks ago and luckily did not break any bones, but after a trip to the hospital has moved out of Ralston House and is now at Waterford in Miracle Hills.
She is doing well and walking with her walker. She has the same phone number and would love to hear from her friends.
When the trips to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino resume, she said she will not be making reservations so you’ll be calling Diane.
I spoke with Delores Beloyed, who I used to see every Tuesday and Wednesday at the senior center. She said after years of having to go out to work every day, she is content to stay home.
She does go out to do grocery shopping at off hours every two weeks, has cleaned out closets and plays cards on the computer. She does miss visiting with friends at the senior center.
She has been talking with Ila Hossler, a fellow card player who moved to Brandon, S.D. Ila is doing well, had found a card playing group there, but now due to the stay at home policy that, too, has been put on hold.
Rita Guenette who ordinarily would be busy with St. Gerald Friends on Q activities, has kept busy by planting her garden, vegetables and flowers.
Now she is enjoying the blooming flowers and looking forward to her crop.
She along with the rest of us were sorry to hear of the cancellation of the Ralston Community Theater production of “The Addams Family” for July.
Going to the theater and then dinner at the Spaghetti Works has been a popular summer event. Maybe next year.
At the senior center we are missing another birthday celebration. Celebrating a May birthday are Dean Betzer, Bernie Bogatz, Gloria House, June Staples, Lorna Swingen, Joanne Thompson, Donna Trask and Richard Christensen. Again while we don’t get to sing and have cake and ice cream they still age another year.
I was really sad to get the news that the Ralston American Legion will not be opening again.
For the past two-plus years I have been a regular with my table of friends for Wednesday food and bingo.
The third Friday’s catfish nights were fun as I would pick up some friends from Ralston House and we would end up with a group of six to eight and enjoy our catfish.
We had some fun birthday celebrations, too, complete with a big cake.
I’ll miss Verne Mecseji, who always supplied a bag of candy for the blackout winner. And our faithful bingo callers Cora Mather, Anne Mecseji and Norma Linnell.
We will miss our hard working cooks Paul Linnell and Larry Pallet.
Margaret Fouts commented that it is sad we won’t even get to see and say goodbye to all the friends we made that sat at different tables. Wednesday nights will not be the same.
Thanks for keeping in touch. We look forward to being together again, and until then stay safe, wear your mask and stay healthy.