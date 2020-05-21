Schools across the world have closed to ensure students’ safety amid the coronavirus outbreak, but while social distancing helps keep children safe, it can also cause mental distress.
Kat Turco, counselor at Blumfield and Wildewood elementary schools, said students are experiencing grief during this uncertain time.
From not being able to say goodbye to their friends and not interacting with their teachers face to face, children are experiencing a tremendous loss, Turco said.
Because of the sudden change, Turco said it is common for children to show their frustration rather than speak about it openly.
“Sometimes we see kids have a tantrum or be deviant or something that is not a behavior we are wanting and we think they are just ‘being naughty,’ ” she said.
Tantrums, Turco said, are an example of how anxiety manifests itself in a child.
“Those are moments for us to step back and think ‘What can I do as an adult to help them be able to learn how to tolerate the uncertainty of what’s going on?’” she said.
Having a routine, especially now, is important and Turco encourages parents to create a schedule with the help of their child.
“When you make a plan, you have something to have hope for,” she said.
Though it is difficult with the suggested 6-feet-apart rule of separation, Turco encourages families to get creative when it comes to socializing.
“There’s no reason you can’t go for a drive with your kids and do those kinds of things to socialize and see grandma from the driveway,” she said.
Parents should also check in daily with their child to see how they are feeling as well as have open discussion about COVID-19.
However, Turco said it is crucial to keep the child’s developmental age in consideration when discussing the pandemic.
“You don’t want to give them too much information, but just enough so they know someone is loving and caring about them,” Turco said.
“I think just as long as kids are loved and that is shown in action, it just makes that ambiguous stuff we are going through manageable.”